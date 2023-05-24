One streak is over for Nashville SC.
The team’s run of unbeaten games — in all competitions — ended at eight on Tuesday in a 2-1 U.S. Open Cup round-of-16 loss at Inter Miami CF.
Nashville had gone 6-0-2 since falling to New York City FC on April 15, outscoring opponents 15-5 during that stretch.
The visitors looked as if they might be able to extend that streak in the second half, when Alex Muyl — who came on as a substitute in the 65th minute — scored on a diving header one minute after entering to tie the game 1-1. Laurence Wyke picked up an assist on a perfectly placed cross from the right side of the penalty box.
Nashville appeared to be pushing toward a second score when the game was halted for a 33-minute weather delay in the 72nd minute. One minute after the delay, Miami struck with a counterattack, when Nicolas Stefanelli got behind Nashville defender Josh Bauer and beat Elliott Panicco for the game-winner.
Miami had taken a 1-0 lead on Franco Negri’s goal in the 57th minute.
The hosts were outshot 14-7 by Nashville but scored on each of their two shots on goal.
Nashville’s U.S. Open Cup run finished one win shy of a second straight berth in the tournament quarterfinals. The visitors kept many of their starters on the bench for the game, which was Nashville's sixth in 18 days. Muyl, Hany Mukhtar and Daniel Lovitz were inserted only after Miami had scored.
Nashville returns to action Sunday against the Columbus Crew at Geodis Park, putting its six-game unbeaten MLS streak (4-0-2) on the line.
It remains to be seen whether central defender Walker Zimmerman, who last played April 29, will return to the lineup following a groin strain.