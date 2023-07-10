Vanderbilt’s Candice Storey Lee, the first Black woman to head an athletics program in the Southeastern Conference, has been reappointed for a five-year term that began July 1.
Lee, the school’s first female athletic director, will continue in the role she was hired for in May 2020: vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.
Lee has been the guiding force in the Vandy United campaign, a $300 million initiative intended to support major facilities and operational enhancements.
Some of the projects announced so far include a new indoor practice facility for football; upgrades at FirstBank Stadium to improve the fan experience; and significant enhancements to Hawkins Field, home of Vanderbilt’s baseball program.
“Candice Lee’s pathbreaking tenure at Vanderbilt has included the transformation of our athletics program through Vandy United and tremendous progress toward our goal of making Vanderbilt Athletics a second-to-none experience in all of college sports for our student-athletes, alumni and fans,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in a release. “Candice embodies our university’s rich values and is a tireless advocate for our student-athletes’ success. I look forward to continuing our collaboration, with the goal of taking Vanderbilt Athletics to unparalleled new heights.”
Lee has hired Clark Lea as football coach, Shea Ralph as women's basketball coach and Althea Thomas as track and field coach.
Under Lea, the Commodores went 2-10 (0-8) in 2021, but improved to 5-7 (2-6) last season, snapping a 26-game SEC losing streak in the process. Under Ralph, Vanderbilt was 16-19 (4-12) in 2021-22, slipping to 12-19 (3-13) last season.
During Lee’s tenure, Vanderbilt’s bowling team won a third national championship in April. In addition, Lee led efforts to restore volleyball as Vanderbilt’s 17th varsity sport, which was announced in April 2022.
“As a new athletic year approaches and we move forward, much hard work remains,” Lee said. “But with each shovel in the ground and each victory on the field of play, we dare to grow. I know the best days are ahead for Commodore nation. I can’t wait to continue our journey.”
Lee played basketball at Vanderbilt, where she was a team captain who helped the Commodores to an SEC Tournament Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s elite eight in 2002. She has an undergraduate degree, master’s degree and doctorate from Vanderbilt.