Blackburn retains Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long Former Williamson County Sheriff has served in state role since 2019 Nov 20, 2026 Nov 20, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jeff Long Photo: State of Tennessee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn will retain Jeff Long as Tennessee Commissioner of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.Long was first appointed to the role by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019, after serving as Williamson County Sheriff for a decade. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“!F3=:4 D276EJ :D 7F?52>6?E2= E@ E96 DF446DD @7 @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 2?5 %6??6DD66 >FDE 4@?E:?F6 E@ 92G6 DEC@?8 =6256CD9:A 7@4FD65 @? <66A:?8 @FC 72>:=:6D D276[” q=24<3FC? D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “y677 {@?8 3C:?8D 564256D @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 2 566A F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 E96 492==6?86D 724:?8 @FC DE2E6] w:D C64@C5 @7 D6CG:46 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ AC@E64E:?8 %6??6DD62?D >2<6 9:> E96 C:89E A6CD@? E@ 4@?E:?F6 =625:?8 E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 $276EJ 2?5 w@>6=2?5 $64FC:EJ] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 y677 E@ 3F:=5 @? E96 AC@8C6DD >256 F?56C v@G6C?@C {66 2?5 6?DFC6 %6??6DD66 :D E96 D276DE A=246 E@ =:G6[ H@C<[ 2?5 C62C 2 72>:=J]”k^AmkAm{@?8’D 564256D @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 6IA6C:6?46 2=D@ :?4=F56 E:>6 2D 2? 2DD:DE2?E 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J 2?5 :?G6DE:82E@C 7@C E96 a`DE yF5:4:2= s:DEC:4E[ DA64:2= 286?E :? 492C86 H:E9 E96 %6??6DD66 qFC62F @7 x?G6DE:82E:@?[ :?G6DE:82E@C 7@C E96 a`DE yF5:4:2= s:DEC:4E[ 2CD@? :?G6DE:82E@C H:E9 E96 %6??6DD66 u:C6 |2CD92==’D ~77:46[ 2?5 7656C2= 9@DA:E2= A@=:46 @77:46C H:E9 E96 '6E6C2?D p5>:?:DEC2E:@? w@DA:E2= :? |6>A9:D]k^AmkAm“x 2AAC64:2E6 v@G]\t=64E q=24<3FC?’D 4@?7:56?46 2?5 2> 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@?E:?F6 D6CG:?8 E96 A6@A=6 @7 %6??6DD66[” {@?8 D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] “!F3=:4 D276EJ 92D 366? >J =:76VD H@C<[ 2?5 x C6>2:? 4@>>:EE65 E@ DFAA@CE:?8 E96 >6? 2?5 H@>6? H9@ AFE @? E96 32586 6G6CJ 52J E@ AC@E64E @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 v@G6C?@C\6=64E q=24<3FC? 2?5 96C 25>:?:DEC2E:@? E@ DEC6?8E96? @FC AF3=:4 D276EJ 677@CED[ 255C6DD 6>6C8:?8 492==6?86D[ 2?5 6?DFC6 E96 s6A2CE>6?E 4@?E:?F6D 56=:G6C:?8 7@C %6??6DD62?D]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennessee Marsha Blackburn Recommended for you Trending Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership