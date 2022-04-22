Vice President Kamala Harris will headline Tennessee State University’s spring commencement in May.
On Friday, the university announced that Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 7 in Hale Stadium. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will address graduate students at the Gentry Center on May 6.
“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students' lives, but to have the vice president of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a news release. “I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”
According to the university, nearly 900 students will receive degrees in various disciplines.
Harris attended Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law before being elected California attorney general and U.S. senator. In 2020, she was the first woman ever elected vice president, on the ticket with now-President Joe Biden.
Woodfin attended Morehouse College and the Cumberland School of Law. He was elected mayor in 2017.
