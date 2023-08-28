39957777643_dc6728f10e_o.jpg

From left: Tennessee Govs. Don Sundquist, Bill Haslam, Bill Lee, Phil Bredesen and Winfield Dunn

Former Gov. Don Sundquist died Sunday in Memphis at the age of 87.

Sundquist was elected governor in 1994 after 12 years in Congress. The Republican was easily reelected in 1998.