With commute times and traffic concerns at the top of mind, the Nashville Department of Transportation, WeGo Public Transit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Nashville Downtown Partnership are working together on a new study, Connect Downtown, in an effort to improve mobility and address traffic in the downtown area.
The study aims to review the needs of downtown’s street network by exploring different ways to better traffic congestion, transit connectivity and pedestrian and bicyclist safety. It also could include funding that will help implement projects that improve mobility options throughout the city. Connect Downtown got underway in recent months and a draft final action plan is expected in early 2023.
Metro Councilmembers and other community leaders are leading the study through a task force and technical advisory committee.
Metro Councilmember Brett Withers, whose District 6 includes part of the East Bank that is included in the study area, said he thinks Connect Downtown is a productive way to hear from people about what they need.
“It's good to check in and see, out of all the different things that can be done downtown, which ones are the public's priority,” Withers said. “Hopefully we will see how the survey works and if we get a lot of good participation and feedback, this may be something we can use for other areas. There are a lot of congested places in Nashville.”
Lindsey Ganson, advocacy and communications director for nonprofit organization Walk Bike Nashville, told the Post that there have been previous efforts to study traffic flow downtown. She said former Mayor Megan Barry initiated a study while in office looking at pedestrianizing Broadway.
“They took a look at transit flow downtown and made some recommendations about how bus traffic should be prioritized downtown,” Ganson said. “There have been pieces looking at pedestrian and transit flow, but there hasn’t been this kind of comprehensive look."
Ganson said that the city should prioritize more than just bar traffic downtown.
“It’s time for Nashville to look at all of the needs downtown, not just one sector, and update our streets and our streets designs so it reflects who’s using downtown, who has to travel through downtown and how we can move traffic and people downtown in a way that is efficient and safe and balances everyone’s needs,” she said.
The nonprofit official, like Withers, thinks similar studies should look at congestion and mobility outside of downtown, including along Nolensville Road, Dickerson Road and Murfreesboro Road.
“The fact of the matter is, it does all connect,” Ganson said. “The way our bus system works right now is what’s called a hub-and-spoke system, so unless you’re going downtown, you probably have to connect through downtown, even if you're not going downtown. The flow of downtown traffic is important for everybody all over the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.