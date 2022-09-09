At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios’ Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a Post request for comment.
Hurt assumed office in 2015, won again in 2019, and her current term ends in 2023. In her tenure, she has chaired the health, hospitals and social services committee and been a member of the public works committee, education committee and the convention tourism and public entertainment facilities committee.
Last year, Hurt retired as CEO of the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership while maintaining a leadership role at HIV nonprofit StreetWorks.
Mayor John Cooper has not officially launched a reelection bid, though he has been fundraising.
Already in the 2023 mayoral race are District 19 Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell and former Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency executive Matt Wiltshire. Hal Cato, former CEO of Thistle Farms, was eyeing a mayoral run when he stepped down from the nonprofit earlier this year, though he has not officially announced a campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In