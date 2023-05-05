A year ago, Mayor John Cooper visited with Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce leaders the day after the Metro Council voted to slash the city’s budget line item for the chamber by more than half. In seeking to smooth things over, Cooper said that he “believes continuing to support our collaborative relationship is ultimately in the best interest of Nashvillians,” according to the Nashville Business Journal.
Now, in Cooper’s final budget as mayor, he is proposing no funds for the chamber, which for years has been tasked with spearheading business recruitment and economic development efforts.
“Last fall we decided not to propose a contract but offered to respond to specific requests as they arise,” said Malick Gaye, a spokesperson for the chamber. “We will continue to provide the same services we provide every other county in the region.”
A spokesperson for the mayor's office declined to comment.
According to the NBJ, Metro funding for the chamber has dropped steadily since a peak of $375,000 in 2017. Last year, Cooper proposed $175,000, but the Metro Council instead voted to allocate just $76,300 amid frustrations about the chamber’s support for state legislation that would have allowed county mayors to take over elected school boards.
In the year since, the state has taken an even more aggressive stance toward Metro governance, and some local officials have chaffed at the chamber’s absence from some of the debates.
The Metro Council will consider the mayor's budget proposal in the coming weeks.