The Nashville-Davidson County steering committee tasked with spending $23 million in opioid abatement funds took a step forward Tuesday in determining where the money will go.
Based on discussion at a Tuesday Opioid Settlement Steering Committee, Davidson County’s approach, at least for now, will focus more on connecting people in need to treatment than on prevention services. The committee settled on a 15-month pilot program to fund recovery care, which includes medication-assisted treatment and short-term stays in recovery homes, as well as the hiring of peer recovery specialists.
The money comes as a result of various against companies that made, distributed or sold opioid painkillers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Walmart.
The group has met three times since it formed — in January, February and on Tuesday. It is led by Gill Wright, director of the Metro Public Health Department, and includes members from Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, and other Addiction Services, Vanderbilt Psychiatric hospital and various nonprofits including My Fathers House Nashville, Neighborhood Health and Mending Hearts.
Next, the steering committee will draft a request for proposals for organizations that can provide the envisioned services. The draft RFP will be presented to the Metro Council, which is responsible for allocating the money that’s been paid out from the state so far. Wright wants to move quickly, he said, and leverage existing relationships with the current mayoral administration, which leaves office this fall.
“The mayor is very receptive right now, so I’d like to do something soon,” Wright said.
Members at the meeting discussed the cost of such treatment, estimating that it costs around $14,000 per year to pay for medication-assisted treatment. Detox can cost $300 to $800 per day, and respite care $500 per day. The group discussed adding a vulnerability index to target the most vulnerable Nashvillians.
After evaluating the results of the pilot, which Wright estimated will spend three-fifths to four-fifths of the money allocated, the committee will decide whether to request additional funds from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, which has more than $600 million and counting to distribute.
The money flowing into the state is broken down into a number of sub-funds:
15 percent goes directly to counties, which amounts to $23 million in Davidson County
15 percent to the Tennessee General Assembly to spend as it chooses
70 percent goes into a bank account managed by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council
Of that 70 percent, 35 percent is divided by the counties, but each county will have to certify that it complies with a list of outlines from the council. Davidson County received $3 million from this category earlier in February.
The remaining percentage will be open to grant proposals, though the state has not yet established an application process.