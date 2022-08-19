Sidewalk

City officials announced Friday a policy that, once approved by the Metro Council, will restrict the closure of street lanes, bike paths and sidewalks for construction purposes.  

According to a release, the Multimodal Access Closure Policy sets a seven-day maximum permit length for construction-related closures of “multimodal infrastructure across the city” for projects that have not implemented solutions — such as scaffolding structures over sidewalks — related to keeping public rights-of-way open.

