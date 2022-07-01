On Thursday, the Metro Parks Department and Metro Historical Commission hosted its final community meeting for the Fort Negley Master Plan after kicking off the planning project in November.
Richie Jones of Hodgson & Douglas Landscape Architecture presented attendees with insight into the new design concept created with input from approximately 1,200 public comments. According to Jones, the mission is to create an open-air museum that acknowledges the area’s Civil War and Civil Rights Era history.
Developers and Metro previously sought to redevelop the Herschel Greer Stadium site on the Fort Negley property but abandoned the project in 2018 following community pushback and questions about the presence of remains from enslaved laborers buried at the site.
The new proposal would include elements honoring laborers and soldiers while adding bike and pedestrian paths, among other additions.
“The most critical part is listening to the public,” Tennessee State University Learotha Williams, who has worked on the master plan, said. “I feel as though they have been really sensitive to the needs of the public. I’m not a native Nashvillian, so sometimes I’m reticent to throw my voice in because I have access to spaces a lot of Nashvillians don’t. Sometimes I’m the only voice that might be there, but I hope their vision for this space is realized. This place is a place of inspiration, affirmation and reflection. All of that should be taken into account and, from what I've seen thus far, I believe that they've been doing it.”
Metro Parks Assistant Director Tim Netsch said the master plan would be finished later this summer. Part of the goal, he said, is to help visitors understand that the former Greer Stadium site is part of the larger Fort Negley history.
“Our goal is to tell a much more complete story that will engage more people,” he said.
Fort Negley sits on 64 acres and includes a visitors' center. In 2019, it was named a UNESCO “Site of Memory.”
