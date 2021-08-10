New Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly looked to Nashville to find the city’s new communications director.
Kelly has appointed Mary Beth Ikard, an aide to three Nashville mayors, to the position in Chattanooga.
Most recently, Ikard was director of sustainability in Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s office. She joined the mayor’s office in 2015, under then-Mayor Megan Barry, when she worked on transit and transportation policy.
Ikard previously led communications for the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and then-Gov. Phil Bredesen’s Books from Birth Foundation and has held media relations positions with Katcher Vaughn & Bailey Public Relations, former Indiana Gov. Frank O’Bannon and the Indiana Social Services Administration.
Ikard’s appointment in Chattanooga was effective Monday.
“Mary Beth’s years-long commitment to public service and proven track-record of policy successes for local government make her uniquely qualified to lead communications for my administration,” Kelly said in a release. “There’s no substitute for experience: Having worked directly for three mayors, as well as a board of city and county mayors from across Middle Tennessee, she knows exactly the types of challenges — and opportunities — that cities are facing in our state.”
Kelly also announced the appointment of Karitsa Mosley Jones, a member of the Hamilton County School Board, to lead Chattanooga’s Community Forward Schools Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.