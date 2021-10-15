The Metro Planning Commission released on Friday its redistricting plan, traditionally to account for changing demographics as is done every decade.
Districts seeing increased population growth typically shrink in geographic area to keep roughly equal populations across all districts. Among the most significant changes proposed in this year’s redistricting plan, according to councilmembers, is how that proposal addresses the urban core and southeast Davidson County significantly outpacing the growth in East Nashville, Madison and North Nashville.
This has led to a proposed dissolution of Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8 — which originally consisted of Madison and its surroundings — to relocate it south of the Cumberland River to include some of Antioch. This is not unprecedented as Councilmember Brett Withers told the Post, citing the 2011 dissolution of District 4, transplanting it from Madison to the southeastern part of the County.
“For the same reason, this redistricting proposal following the 2020 decennial census would dissolve District 8 and move it to the southeastern part of the county in order to ensure that there are roughly 20,000 residents per council district,” Withers said.
The proposed plan would increase District 8’s population from about 17,600 to 20,300 after little change from its 2010 population of almost 17,000 and despite the plan reducing the district’s geographic area by roughly 16 percent.
“I think it makes sense to have a consolidated urban core district, and it seems reasonable to me for it to cross the river and include River North and the area around Nissan Stadium,” term-limited Councilmember Freddie O’Connell told the Post of his District 19. “I’m sure the rebalancing will upset some of my colleagues. But it’s very, very difficult to retain stasis during a period of such sustained population growth for Nashville.”
The change comes as software titan Oracle advances on plans to headquarter its second-string development team on a River North campus, previously part of Sean Parker’s District 5 but planned in this proposal to be subsumed by O’Connell’s District 19, the boundaries for which would become more concentrated on the downtown area.
“I believe that this approach makes sense for a few reasons," Withers pointed out. "Presently, the downtown riverfront area is represented by” the councilmembers of districts 5, 6 and 19, and having one councilmember coordinate discussions for the riverfront will be important as plans for the riverfront move forward in the near future. From a planning perspective, the East Bank is not part of the East Nashville Community Plan but rather the Downtown Community Plan area.”
When Metro Council approved the development plan for the Oracle tech campus, community activists and members of the Industrial Development Board decried the gentrification risks it poses to constituents in the historically Black Haynes-Trinity area of North Nashville — south of which is River North.
The plan also more than doubles the geographic area of Councilmember Erin Evans’s District 12, albeit with little effect to its population size or to voting-age racial and ethnic groups’ shares of that population. The African-American contingent thereof accounts for the largest increase from 15.9 percent in 2010 to 23.5 percent with the proposed plan, and the most sizable decrease therein is seen from white voters who made up 77.3 percent of the population in 2010 and would make up only 62.6 percent of the newly proposed District 12.
First-term Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda, the lone Hispanic member of the body, saw her District 30 drop from 46 percent Hispanic to 41 percent. She said that planning staff listened to some of her recommendations and reunited some communities that were poised to be split between districts. Sepulveda added that there are pros and cons to securing majority-minority districts, in which minority communities like hers hold the majority in a specific district.
While no district has a Hispanic majority, Sepulveda doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing. Though holding a majority of the votes can allow minority communities to elect representatives from within their communities, it can mean a district devoid of wealthy, powerful white people, she said, whose absence can result in less attention to district needs and other problems.
The demographic shifts are based on U.S. Census data and consistently follow Census reporting by a year. New districts each ideally retain nigh-equivalent populations, and the proposed redistricting plan — composed by the Metro Planning Commission — comes in time to be approved and in effect for the 2023 Metro Council election.
The proposal is not yet final as Metro Planning commissioners intend to make small changes based on feedback. They are scheduled to host community meetings for that purpose on Oct. 18 at Sonny West Conference Center from 3 to 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 21 at Madison Library from 2 to 4 p.m. by appointment and then in an open-house event from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 25 at Southeast Library on the same schedule as that of the Madison Library and Oct. 27 at Bordeaux Library with the same schedule as Oct. 21 and 25.
This development comes as redistricting occurs at state and federal levels as well. The state legislature is currently undergoing a similar process for the General Assembly’s voting districts, though state lawmakers take a greater role in redistricting than do members of the Metro Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.