Washington, D.C.-based The Vogel Group announced earlier this year it planned to open a Nashville office, to be led by Tommy Alsup, Bryan Kaegi and Rob Mortensen.
Now the lobbying firm has made some new hires.
Vogel announced this week that it has brought on Ryan King as principal and Kendall Schell as director of operations, both in the Nashville office.
King most recently was vice president of government affairs at the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also worked in government relations for the Tennessee Farmers’ Cooperative and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.
Schell has worked in fundraising for Tennessee Republican candidates including Bill Hagerty, Bill Lee, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander.
“Vogel Group is excited to announce the addition of these two major players in Tennessee politics and commerce,” Kaegi said in a release.
Vogel Group lobbyists work on behalf of, among others, Servpro Industries, CoreCivic and Persevere.
