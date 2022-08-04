With Nashvillians going to the polls yet again Thursday, here are a few races to watch:
5th Congressional District: Longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) decided to retire after state Republicans redrew his district to be more favorable to Republicans. It used to be mostly made up of Davidson County. Now, it includes parts of southern and western Davidson County, plus parts of Wilson, Williamson and other more conservative counties. The GOP primary drew a flurry of candidates, and former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired National Guard Brigadier General Kurt Winstead have risen to the top of the pack. The winner will be favored in a November general election matchup with state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
State House District 52: Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville) is not running for reelection. His district is mostly made up of the Antioch area and the southeast corridor, but it includes a sliver of East Nashville where Stewart lives. Running in the Democratic primary to succeed him are Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield and activist Justin Jones.
State Senate District 19: Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) also decided to retire, with plans to hand her seat to a chosen successor. When that plan did not work, several Democrats hurried to enter the race. The favored candidates in the Democratic primary are The Equity Alliance co-founder Charlane Oliver and former Metro Councilmembers Jerry Maynard and Ludye Wallace.
Gubernatorial primary: Three Democrats are facing off for the opportunity to run against incumbent Gov. Bill Lee in November. Lee has millions of dollars in the bank and in 2018 easily dispatched the well-funded and well-known Democratic nominee Karl Dean, so it won’t be an easy task for whichever Democrat wins Thursday. The three candidates are Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley, Nashville doctor Jason Martin and Memphis activist Carnita Atwater.
Partisan school board: For the first time ever, elections for Metro Nashville School Board will be conducted with D’s and R’s beside candidates’ names. That has drawn people like “No Woke” Pembroke to the race, despite Nashville’s liberal leanings. Check out Post sister publication Nashville Scene for more on the races.
The rest: There’s a lot more on the ballot Thursday. Many of the races, including for judgeships and Davidson County positions like district attorney and sheriff, are unopposed. Justices on the Tennessee Supreme Court and state appeals judges will face retention votes, which rarely send a judge home. And Nashville voters will decide on a series of proposed amendments to the Metro Charter, the most controversial of which would make it more challenging to change the charter by public petition, as conservative anti-tax groups have sought to do.
