National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event.
The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
Tennessee Republicans were enthusiastic about bringing the event to Nashville and have vaguely threatened retributions against the Democratic-leaning capital city when the state legislature returns to session in January.
Nashville and Milwaukee were two of four finalists for the convention, with Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City removed from contention earlier in the process.
In a last-ditch effort to save Nashville’s bid, Metro Councilmember Robert Swope, one of the Council’s few conservatives, proposed a possible deal with state officials in which Nashville would receive permission to charge development impact fees, a privilege allowed to other counties but not Davidson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In