The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024.
Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
State officials, all of them Republican, have hinted at possible retribution for Nashville’s unwillingness to host the event.
“The people of Tennessee will remember this vote for a long time and so will I,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) said.
Previously, some people involved in the negotiations had floated possible incentives for Nashville to go along with the plan. None of those suggestions was ever officially on the table, though, city and state officials said.
