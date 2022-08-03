rnc

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel at a 2017 meeting at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville

The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024.

Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.

