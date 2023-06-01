Three Metro councilmembers filed a lawsuit of their own Wednesday challenging a new state law that could make it easier to approve renovations at the Fairgrounds Speedway.
Following a week after Metro itself filed suit challenging the law, Councilmembers Colby Sledge, Bob Mendes and Sandra Sepulveda submitted their complaint against Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders in Davidson County Chancery Court.
In their lawsuit, the councilmembers argue that the new law “applies and will only ever apply to Metro Nashville” and therefore violates the state constitution’s home rule amendment protecting local governments from targeted actions by the state. The state legislation changes language in the Metro Charter requiring 27 Metro Council votes for significant changes to the Fairgrounds; under the law, just 21 Metro Council votes would be required.
Metro’s own lawsuit came as a surprise to some in and around city government, as it seemingly would make Mayor John Cooper’s desired outcome, a renovated racetrack that could host NASCAR races, more difficult to achieve. Cooper filed his legislation related to a proposed renovation last week. In the suit, the three councilmembers say they are “against the proposed development … as proposed by the Nashville Mayor’s Office.”
Sledge’s District 17 includes the Fairgrounds.
Nashville SC owner John Ingram earlier this week wrote to Metro councilmembers detailing his “significant concerns” with the proposal. The soccer franchise's Geodis Park is located directly adjacent to the racetrack.
“The Metro lawsuit covers Metro's rights, and then my rights as a voter and a councilmember are separate and distinct from Metro's rights,” Mendes said. “It's important that both are pursued. … Somebody's got standing. Let's cut to the chase and make a decision on the merits. Having both lawsuits makes it so there's an avenue to get at the merits of the issue one way or the other.”