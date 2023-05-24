Metro on Wednesday sued the state seeking to block a new state law smoothing the path to renovations at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Bristol Motor Speedway and Mayor John Cooper have proposed a multimillion-dollar investment in the racetrack that would allow for NASCAR to return to Nashville. The state law changed language in the Metro Charter requiring 27 Metro Council votes for demolition at the Fairgrounds Nashville, with significant changes now requiring just 21 council votes. The move was seen as easing the path to approval of a renovation financing plan, and was one of several legislative efforts aimed at Metro governance this session.