Longtime Nashville Judge Barbara Haynes died this week at the age of 84.
Haynes served as a General Sessions and Circuit Court judge for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2011. She also served on the Tennessee Sentencing Commission and worked on a rewrite of the state’s criminal code, according to media reports.
She was preceded in death by her husband, former state Sen. Joe Haynes, in 2018.
“Our mother was a force of nature that loved deeply and worked and played hard! She loved making a difference in public service, in charity work through so many organizations, and through helping people day in and day out! But she was always just our mother and we will miss her,” the family said in a statement.
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee added that Haynes was “a role model, mentor and champion for women across Tennessee.”
