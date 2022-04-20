Marcus Floyd, a public defender with extensive experience working in the criminal justice sector, said his own personal experiences led him to run for judge.
Floyd — a former probation officer, prosecutor and mayoral policy adviser — is unopposed in his campaign for the General Sessions Division VII seat held by the retiring Judge Bill Higgins. Early voting is underway and the Democratic Primary is May 3. The general election follows in August, but no Republican candidate qualified for the race.
The attorney moved to Nashville as a kid, attending Hillsboro High School and local colleges. During that time, he said, he both experienced and watched others experience injustices, including a teenage arrest following a speeding incident.
Because of those experiences, he teaches his children about the consequences of the color of their skin.
“I’m the father of two Black boys and a Black girl, and I talk to them every day about what it means to be Black in this country and how they should carry themselves — telling them to be mindful of the threats and the dangers that go along with having Black skin, while also trying to lift them up,” he said.
During his career, he worked to overturn a conviction of a woman who was sentenced and served 30 years for a crime she did not commit. Floyd said he has constantly watched the criminal justice system take advantage of people.
As a judge, he said he would try to work on alternatives to cash bail and pre-trial detention.
“I tried to check to make sure that I wasn’t forcing people to plead guilty to get out of jail [when I was a prosecutor],” Floyd said. “I know for a fact as a public defender that it happened. It happens way too often.”
He said he believes that the system's ultimate goal should be fairness and justice and that if law enforcement officials are accusing people of crimes they did not commit then the entire system is corrupted.
"For poor folks, for Black folks, brown folks, our criminal justice system is not fair,” Floyd said.
Another problem he plans to work on, he said, are the financial burdens faced by inmates reentering society “to make sure we aren’t trapping folks in a cycle of poverty.”
“Historically, the criminal justice system has done that,” he added. “You go into jail for however long and you come out with $1,000 or $2,000 [in] fees to pay. Well, you haven’t worked for six months. … For me, [those] cost and fees should be waived.”
The way to create an honest judicial structure is by electing people who have demonstrated commitment to those principles, he said.
Advising residents to look at candidates' histories before placing a vote is one of his main focuses.
“To me, it’s about track record. Look at what people have done as a clear indication of what they will do,” he said.
According to Floyd, having a justice system that does not resemble everyone in the community is a problem, but he feels this election is stepping in the right direction to produce change, and he celebrated the number of Black candidates this cycle.
