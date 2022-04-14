election
Photo: John Partipilo

Early voting for the state and local primaries scheduled for May 3 started on Wednesday.

The positions up for grabs include a series of county judgeships, sheriff, public defender, court clerks and, perhaps most notably, district attorney.

While many of the primaries are uncontested, district attorney is among the few with a spirited campaign.

Read more from Post sister publication Nashville Scene’s new election issue, out Thursday:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.