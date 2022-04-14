Early voting for the state and local primaries scheduled for May 3 started on Wednesday.
The positions up for grabs include a series of county judgeships, sheriff, public defender, court clerks and, perhaps most notably, district attorney.
While many of the primaries are uncontested, district attorney is among the few with a spirited campaign.
- How Partisan Politics Are Shaping Nashville’s School Board Elections
- The Race for District Attorney: Incumbent DA Glenn Funk faces challengers Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis
- How Do I Pick a Judge?
