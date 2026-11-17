Applications roll in for mayor’s small business incentive programs Dec. 4 deadline looms for newly-created Legacy Business Program, Workforce Advancement Incentive Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Nov 17, 2026 Nov 17, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Mayor Freddie O'Connell at the Davidson County Democratic Party fall dinner on Oct. 23, 2026. Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters The deadline is nearing to submit an application for Metro’s newly-established small business incentive programs.The two incentive initiatives created by Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office include the Legacy Business Program and the Workforce Advancement Incentive. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 {6824J qFD:?6DD !C@8C2> :D 56D:8?65 E@ DFAA@CE D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D E92E 92G6 @A6C2E65 :? }2D9G:==6 7@C 2E =62DE `_ J62CD] %96 AC@8C2> AC@G:56D 8C2?ED 7@C >2EE6CD =:<6 >@56C?:K:?8 @A6C2E:@?2= :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ 2D H6== 2D DFDE2:?23:=:EJ A=2??:?8[ C65F4:?8 @A6C2E:@?2= 4@DED 2?5 >2C<6E:?8] %96 AC@8C2> H:== AC@G:56 >@C6 E92? Sb__[___ :? :ED 7:CDE J62C[ H:E9 255:E:@?2= 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 6IA64E65]k^AmkAm%96 (@C<7@C46 p5G2?46>6?E x?46?E:G6 !C@8C2> AC@G:56D 8C2?ED @7 FA E@ S`_[___ E@ 96=A D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D C64CF:E 2?5 C6E2:? 6>A=@J66D] uF?5:?8 H:== 4@G6C 4@DED C6=2E65 E@ EC2:?:?8 AC@8C2>D E92E C6DF=E :? 46CE:7:42E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 AC@8C2>D 92G6 C646:G65 2 E@E2= @7 ``_ C6BF6DED 7@C 2AA=:42E:@?[ |2J@C’D ~77:46 $A@<6DA6CD@? p=6I pAA=6 E@=5 E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m |@?52J 27E6C?@@?[ ?@E:?8 2 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 C6BF6DED 92G6 366? E@ 2AA=J 7@C E96 {6824J qFD:?6DD !C@8C2>] w6 D2:5 b_ @7 E96 ``_ 2AA=:42E:@?D 92G6 366? 4@>A=6E65] %96 5625=:?6 E@ 2AA=J :D s64] c]k^AmkAm“$:?46 H6 2??@F?465 E96D6 AC@8C2>D[ H6VG6 C646:G65 :>>6?D6 :?E6C6DE :? E96 {6824J qFD:?6DD !C@8C2> 2?5 @E96C ?6H :?46?E:G6D[” ~’r@??6== D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “%96D6 AC@8C2>D @776C FD 2 H2J E@ DFAA@CE E96 A6@A=6 H9@ E2<6 E96 C:D< @7 3F:=5:?8 D@>6E9:?8 DA64:2= 96C6 :? }2D9G:==6]”k^AmkAmp=D@ 2>@?8 E96 >2J@C’D D>2== 3FD:?6DD :?:E:2E:G6D :D 2? 6IA2?D:@? @7 E96 !C@A6CEJ x?G6DE>6?E x?46?E:G6 !C@8C2> E@ ?@H :?4=F56 4@>>6C4:2= 3F:=5:?8D G2=F65 2E FA E@ Sa >:==:@?[ H9:49 5@F3=6D E96 AC6G:@FD E9C6D9@=5] %96 6IA2?D:@? 255D :?E6C:@C 3F:=5:?8 :>AC@G6>6?ED E@ E96 AC@8C2>] t=:8:3=6 3FD:?6DD6D H:== C646:G6 >2E49:?8 8C2?ED E92E C6:>3FCD6 d_ A6C46?E @7 4@?DECF4E:@? @C C6923:=:E2E:@? 4@DED FA E@ Sd_[___] k^AmkAmp== E9C66 @7 E96 AC@8C2>D H6C6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^A@=:E:4D^>6EC@\4@F?4:=\56=2JD\G@E6\@?\C:89E\EFC?\2E\C65\C6DEC:4E:@?D^2CE:4=60__e53fed\2b`4\cd2a\g23f\d4``hd2hc5`_]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2AAC@G65 3J E96 |6EC@ r@F?4:= :? $6AE6>36Ck^2m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Incentive Incentive Program Nashville, Tennessee Real Estate Investing Workforce Incentives Mayor Behavior Modification Employee Relations Business Sales Promotion Customer Loyalty Programs Macroeconomics Microeconomics Organizational Theory Industrial And Organizational Psychology Organizational Behavior Motivation Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates