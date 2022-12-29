This year, a former state power broker was arrested and national culture war battles came to town.
Here are our most popular political stories of the year:
- Trump to speak at Nashville conference: Other potential GOP presidential contenders on lineup for Gaylord Opryland event
- House speaker: Adams family will spend $700M on stadium: Titans owners 'liquidating almost everything that they have' to come up with the funds
- State of Tennessee prepares to hold cryptocurrencies: Treasury department seeking a vendor to help manage unclaimed virtual coins
- GOP redistricting plan splits Nashville three ways: Reps. Green, Rose would get chunks of Davidson County under new maps revealed Wednesday
- Former House speaker indicted, arrested: Feds arrest Glen Casada, former aide Cade Cothren
- Republican leaders take aim at Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic: Conservative media figure prompts Bill Lee to call for an investigation into the clinic
- Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank: Cooper says he is planning to meet with Icahn about PSC Metals site
- Attorney, retired brigadier general running for Congress: Kurt Winstead of Franklin is latest Republican to join the field in the new 5th District
- Health care exec will seek open Nashville House seat: District now includes Belle Meade, Forest Hills
- What’s next in Tennessee after Supreme Court abortion decision: Meharry OB/GYN discusses low-income patients, racial disparities, fallout for physicians