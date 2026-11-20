Well, and infrastructure, I'll broaden that question out just a little bit because infrastructure is roads, rivers, rails, runways, water, wastewater, broadband and quantum. And all of that goes into the infrastructure that is necessary to support a growing population. Well, Tennessee has some of the fastest-growing counties in the country and we have seen that population growth. We're seeing it around middle Tennessee. We've got a pocket of it over in East Tennessee. That's a good thing. And what we want to do is make certain that transportation and infrastructure, that can all keep pace with growth. Right now it's not. And you have to go back 20-something years to see where we kind of got off track with that because we've always paid for our surface transportation as we laid the asphalt and we didn't bond our roads. I don't know what the answer is going to be with that. I have been meeting with the committee chairs for the Senate and the House to look at this and to say, how do we catch up? Now, one thing we know is looking creatively, Choice Lanes, that has been passed. That is a process that we will continue to work through. There will be a series of payments that are concession payments, they're called, that will come to the state. So we will begin to monitor that and see if after we get the first choice lane project going, if we want to do others. I think that the creativity of the Boring project is something that is significant and should be looked at. We have some of our legislators who want to look at other rail projects that may be helpful. Certainly, we're open to that. And then we're going to need to look at things by different segment, if you will. We've got about 1,200 miles of interstate, U.S. interstate. Then we have our U.S. highways. Then you've got state highways and there are about 13,000 miles of state highways that are in the state. And then you have your local jurisdiction roadways. All of those, each one of those are funded by a different stream of money. So drilling down on those and beginning to look at priority projects within those different sections is I think going to help us focus on the problem and how we best meet that deliverable.