Nashville-based business development and marketing firm Piccolo Solutions celebrated its eighth anniversary last month with an event at the L27 Rooftop Lounge.
As part of the event, the company also announced a shift from traditional marketing agency to more full-service offerings related to business systems and solutions, according to a release from Piccolo.
Those gathered included Piccolo officials as well as representatives from companies including DVL Seigenthaler, Contessa Health, duGard Communications and BrainTrust.
Photos by Nathan Morgan
