Looking at our top headlines from the first six months of 2021, one could surmise that COVID-19 is solidly behind Middle Tennessee; the single headline in our top 20 related to the pandemic is about the loosening of restrictions. Another indicator of the nearly-back-to-normal is the dominance real estate development stories. Whether on the East Bank, in SoBro or the south side, Nashville's boom is nowhere near over.
1. Former Titan pays $1.75M for North Nashville site
Morgan’s KNGDM buys from sellers who paid low figure for previously undervalued property
2. Former Vanderbilt coach Mason sells Nashville home
4,918-square-foot residence sells for $50K over asking price
3. South Nashville furniture property sells for $10M
Thompson Lane building once housed business of ‘The Furniture Man’
4. Midday 180 trio parts ways with 104.5 the Zone
Hutton, Kuharsky, Withrow to join Clay Travis’ Outkick network
5. Downtown’s The Arcade sells to local group
Real estate industry pro Rob Lowe part of new ownership entity
6. COVID-19 update: Nashville loosens mitigation restrictions
Also: Music City Center to be used as mass vaccination site
7. Report: Oracle preps to buy River North site
Tenants at massive Cumberland River property alerted to future ownership change
8. Nashville slated for regional chicken tenders chain
Florida-based Huey Magoo’s plans 20 restaurants for area
9. Oracle to bring 8,500 jobs to Nashville
Tech giant preps prominent campus at River North
10. Franklin developer loses 300 potential Bellevue homes
Plan to build near Newsom Station hadn't seen work in years
11. South Nashville property near downtown sells for $1.5M+
Family had owned Lafayette Street building since 1956
12. Novelist pays $7.2M for Vanderbilt chancellor’s home
Author of Plastic recently sold Florida estate for $18M
13. O’Charley’s sister companies being bought by Famous Dave’s owner
Brands went through Chapter 11 last year
14. New images released for River North project
Also: Charlotte Park project has new image; Madison manufactured home community sells for $14.5M
15. Major firm setting up shop in Nashville
New outpost of K&L Gates brings on Butler Snow attorneys, to operate from SoBro tower
16. Two-tower project eyed for SoBro
Boston company undertaking Four Seasons seeks zoning modification for mixed-use development
17. Franklin telehealth CEO fired after harassing teen in prom dress
Johnson joined VisuWell in '17 after leading Relatient
18. Five Points site eyed for two restaurant buildings
Magnolia plans reinvention of property once home to Family Dollar
19. TV star offers Franklin building for $3.9M
American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe seeks to sell structure home to Holly Williams’ retail business
20. Curving tower eyed for SoBro Roundabout
Plans call for building to rise 610 feet
