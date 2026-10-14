Mexican cuisine restaurant to open in Nashville Yards California-based Puesto eyes Oct. 23 unveiling in downtown mixed-use development William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A rendering of the Puesto slated for Nashville Yards tower The Everett Courtesy of Puesto, Powell, SWVP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Mexican cuisine restaurant Puesto will open in Nashville Yards on Friday, Oct. 23.This will be the first non-California location for the parent company. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 C6=62D6[ !F6DE@ H:== @A6C2E6 :? 2 8C@F?5 =6G6= DA246 @7 2A2CE>6?E E@H6C %96 tG6C6EE ?62C E96 >:I65\FD6 56G6=@A>6?EVD =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 6G6?E G6?F6 %96 !:??24=6] %96 255C6DD :D k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^!F6DE@Z}2D9G:==6Z*2C5D^obe]`dhfhdc[\ge]fgfechf[cag>^52E2lPb>`P`6bPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecef_4_ecd3cehi_I2_e56f76_ba76`bgPg>aPb5be]`dhc_`ePc5\ge]fgch_caP`eDTau8Tau``A`8ADKd7n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%pI|$cHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmhh` tI492?86 {2?6k^2m]k^AmkAm%96 4@DE E@ 86E @A6C2E:@?2= 2?5 E6C>D @7 E96 =62D6 36EH66? E96 !F6DE@ A2C6?E 4@>A2?J[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 2 '2?56C3:=E &?:G6CD:EJ 8C25F2E6[ 2?5 }2D9G:==6 *2C5D @H?6C $@FE9H6DE '2=F6 !2CE?6CD W$('!X 2C6 ?@E 36:?8 5:D4=@D65]k^AmkAm~H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 3J 3C@E96CD p=6I[ tC:4 2?5 p=2? p5=6C 2?5 4@FD:?D xD:5@C@ 2?5 |@J {@>3C@K@[ !F6DE@ 7@4FD6D @? >256\E@\@C56C |6I:4@ r:EJ\DEJ=6 E24@D] $:?46 E96 7:CDE =@42E:@? @A6?65 :? $2? s:68@ :? a_`a[ !F6DE@ 92D 8C@H? E@ :?4=F56 6:89E 7F==\D6CG:46 C6DE2FC2?ED :? r2=:7@C?:2[ 2D H6== 2D @FEA@DED :? AC@76DD:@?2= DA@CED G6?F6D :?4=F5:?8 {6G:VD $E25:F>[ !6E4@ !2C< 2?5 x?5:2? (6==D %6??:D v2C56?]k^AmkAm(:E9 :?8C65:6?ED HC2AA65 :? 2 =2J6C @7 4C:DAJ >6=E65 4966D6 @? 92?5\AC6DD65 3=F6 4@C? E@CE:==2D[ !F6DE@ E24@D 42? 36 @C56C65 H:E9 7:=6E >:8?@?[ |2:?6 =@3DE6C[ 32;2 7:D9 2?5 49:4<6? 2= A2DE@C[ 6249 A2:C65 H:E9 `f 9@FD6\>256 D2=D2D] !F6DE@’D 32C 2?5 DA:C:ED AC@8C2> :D @G6CD66? 3J 2 C646?E y2>6D q62C5 pH2C5 D6>:\7:?2=:DE[ 2?5 :ED |6I:42? =286CD 2C6 3C6H65 :?\9@FD6]k^AmkAm!F6DE@ @H?6CD9:A 6?=:DE65 }2D9G:==6\32D65 !@H6== E@ @G6CD66 E96 3F:=5@FE 2?5 56D:8? @7 E96 }2D9G:==6 *2C5D C6DE2FC2?E]k^AmkAm“}2D9G:==6 92D 2=H2JD 366? 4=@D6 E@ >J 962CE[” xD:5@C@ {@>3C@K@ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“|J J62CD 2E '2?56C3:=E 82G6 >6 2 C62= 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C E9:D 4:EJ[ :ED A6@A=6 2?5 :ED DEC@?8 D6?D6 @7 4@>>F?:EJ] r@>:?8 324< E@ @A6? !F6DE@ H:E9 >J 72>:=J 766=D =:<6 2 7F==\4:C4=6 >@>6?E] xE’D >62?:?87F= E@ D92C6 @FC |6I:42? 96C:E286[ 7@@5 2?5 EC25:E:@?D H:E9 2 4:EJ E92E A=2J65 DF49 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? >J =:76]”k^AmkAmkDA2? 52E2\@=<\4@AJ\D@FC46lQ|6DD286q@5JQm!F6DE@ H:== 36 @A6? 52:=J 7@C =F?49 2?5 5:??6C 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ `_ A]>] $F?52JD E9C@F89 %9FCD52JD 2?5 `` 2]>] E@ `a 2]>] uC:52JD 2?5 $2EFC52JD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAm$('! @A6C2E6D 2? @77:46 :? 3@E9 }2D9G:==6 2?5 $2? s:68@ WE96 =2EE6C @7 H9:49 762EFC6D 2 !F6DE@ =@42E:@?X]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville, Tennessee Restaurant Southwest Value Partners Vanderbilt University Western Cuisine Foods Cuisine Puesto Nashville Yards Nashville Restaurants Mexico William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending What we know about Thursday's shooting at the federal courthouse Southwest announces more BNA flights for 2027 Titans fire three in front office after rebrand Noteworthy Chestnut Hill property sells for $3.1M BNA lands flight to France