Brentwood-based technology firm Trinisys has named William Bartholomew chief executive officer.
Antoine Agassi, CEO since 2015, is transitioning to the role of executive chairman. Bartholomew previously co-founded and led staffing and outsourcing firm HCTec.
“On behalf of Trinisys, I am thrilled to welcome William to the team," Beth Hoeg, president and chief operating officer, said in a release. “It is a testament to Antoine’s leadership that we are able to bring William on board, and I am looking forward to working with William to accelerate Trinisys’ strategy of delivering superior technology solutions that digitally transform our clients’ processes across the nation.”
Trinisys was founded in 2004 and currently serves clients in 30 states, the company said. Its flagship product, Convergence, is used for workflow automation and data integration in the health care, insurance and financial services sectors.
