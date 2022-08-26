William Bartholomew

Brentwood-based technology firm Trinisys has named William Bartholomew chief executive officer.

Antoine Agassi, CEO since 2015, is transitioning to the role of executive chairman. Bartholomew previously co-founded and led staffing and outsourcing firm HCTec.

