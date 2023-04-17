Steve Horrell — a gentlemanly longtime member of the city’s commercial real estate sector and major supporter of Belmont University — died this past weekend of cancer.
He was 73.
Horrell served as president and principle broker at Horrell Company, with which he worked in some manner since 1972.
Horrell graduated from Battleground Academy and would go on to attend what what was then known as Belmont College, from which he earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and history.
At Belmont, Horrell served as student government association president. He graduated in 1972 and immediately began work with the family company.
Horrell was the son of Thomas Henry Horrell, who started Horrell Refrigeration in 1943. The company provided refrigeration to local grocery stores and was joined, in 1946, by sister business and food services industry-focused Horrell Properties Inc.
In 1955, Horrell Properties modified its business model to include commercial real estate development, brokerage and management.
In 1972, Henry, Steve and Fred (Steve’s brother) sold the refrigeration business to focus on commercial real estate work, with the company then doing business as Horrell Realty and Investments. The name change to Horrell Company was made in 2005 and the company today includes Laura Grider, Ben McKnight, Mike Russell, Carolyn Curry, Sharon Daly and Raquel Leshin.
Horrell served as president of the Belmont University Alumni Association, as chair of the university’s development committee and as a BU Board of Trustees member for 30 years. He also volunteered with various nonprofit organizations, including Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Leadership Nashville, Genesis Learning Center, the Belle Meade Planning Commission and the Downtown Rotary Club.
Horrell variously attended Woodmont Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
Kathleen Brazelton Horrell, Steve Horrell’s mother, died in 2016 at age 94. Like her son, she was longtime supporter of Belmont and received an honorary doctorate degree from the university.
Horrell is survived by wife Kay Horrell; daughter Sara Darby Smith and son-in-law Elliott Smith; brothers Fred Horrell and Ted Hyer; siblings-in-law Bob and Jill Flynt; and nephews, Adam (Kristen) Flynt, Alec (Arden) Flynt, Peter (Leslie) Flynt and Thomas (Manuella) Horrell.
A celebration of Horrell’s life will be held in the Gabhart Chapel of the Janet Ayers Academic Center at Belmont University, 1501 Wedgewood Ave., on April 23 at 2 p.m., to be followed by an opportunity to visit with the family.