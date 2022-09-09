Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President Deana Ivey has witnessed the city's tourism growth since 1997. Earlier this year, she was promoted to president.
As the number of tourists to Nashville has continued to increase, so too has the number of acclaimed restaurants. More open every month, and Ivey spoke with the Post about the Nashville dining scene’s role in the tourism industry.
“The most important thing for us is that Nashville stays true to who we are, that we're friendly and that we're authentic and that we're Music City and we don't ever want to lose that because that's what makes us different from every other destination in the world,” she said.
How has the dining scene in Nashville changed since the city became more of a tourist destination?
Things have changed dramatically over the last 10-to-12 years. It has become more of a chef-driven restaurant scene than ever before. We always had great restaurants; now we have so many more great restaurants.
Are there any particular chefs, restaurants or types of food that seem to draw visitors here?
The beauty of Nashville is that we have a combination of food, whether you want a casual experience with a meat-and-three or a nicer experience where the chef is right there in front of you preparing the food. They both draw people to town and usually when the visitor comes to town, they experience a little bit of each one. Visitors like diversity. They're not coming to get one type of food.
Several out-of-town restaurants are opening additional locations in Nashville. Is that a good sign for the city?
If it's a well-known chef opening a restaurant here, it is a good sign. It shows they know Nashville is a great city and a great destination to support them. They often put their own Nashville spin on things, whether it's through the desserts or the appetizer. They might make a dish that has hot chicken in it, but it’ll be a different type of dish. They might use Goo Goo Clusters in their dessert, but it’ll be a fancy dish.
How has tourism continued to grow while still weathering the pandemic?
Leisure visitors have shown up and made a difference for us. The conventions haven't been back yet, but they're starting to come back and conventions are 40 percent of our business. So not having those hurt but leisure visitors have made up a lot of that difference, actually, most of it. June 2022 was a record month with 875,407 hotel room nights sold in Davidson County. The new record reflects a strong recovery during the seasonal peak tourism month for the city.
What has been your favorite part about watching Nashville grow within the tourism industry?
My favorite part is every year watching the new things that we have to offer visitors, whether its restaurants or attractions or all the new hotels and the events that we produce or that come to Nashville. Seeing the growth of all that in this city and how it's evolved has been so exciting. It gives us more to promote. People have probably wondered why I haven't left or why Butch [Spyridon] hasn't left and it is because the city is always growing and changing and has great opportunities.
