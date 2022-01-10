Deana Ivey has been named president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
She assumes the position from longtime NCVC head Butch Spyridon, who remains CEO of the organization.
Ivey was previously executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She has been with the NCVC since 1997.
Before coming to Nashville, Ivey was executive director of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce. She is a current or past board member of the Tennessee Hospitality Association, the Academy of Country Music and the TJ Martell Foundation. She was a member of Mayor John Cooper’s hospitality committee during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
“As the organization has grown and Nashville’s profile as a global destination has risen, we saw a need to expand our top leadership,” NCVC board chair Kevin Lavender said in a release. “Butch continues to excel as a leader, putting Nashville in a position to reach record-breaking visitation and convention numbers and exceed expectations — from hosting the 2019 NFL Draft to being on the shortlist to host FIFA World Cup in 2026. The city is fortunate to have Butch and Deana leading the hospitality industry.”
