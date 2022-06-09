Dr. Kelly Dooley has been named director of the division of infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, effective Sept. 12.
News.vumc.org reports Dooley will take over from interim division directors Dr. Karen Block and Dr. David Haas, MD. Dr. David Aronoff, the previous director, departed VUMC last December to become chair of the Department of Medicine at Indiana University.
Dooley will arrive at Vanderbilt from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, where she is professor of medicine, pharmacology and molecular sciences.
With 61 faculty members and 12 fellows, in fiscal year 2021 the VUMC Division of Infectious Diseases saw 19,147 outpatient visits and provided 5,997 inpatient consults and more than 300 hospital admissions. The division receives more than $80 million per year in federal funding to support research, training and service.
Dooley studied economics at Northwestern University and, following a premed program at the University of Pennsylvania, received her medical degree from Duke University, her master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina, and her Ph.D. degree in clinical investigation from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. At Johns Hopkins she also completed an internal medicine residency, an infectious diseases fellowship and a clinical pharmacology fellowship.
Dooley has served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Chad and as a hospitalist at Providence Portland Medical Center in Oregon. She joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins in 2010. At the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins she holds appointments in the divisions of infectious diseases and clinical pharmacology.
“With her clinical background, interests in tuberculosis and HIV, significant contributions as a clinical trialist and strong credentials as a medical educator and academic author, Kelly quickly emerged as a top candidate in our leadership search,” Dr. Kimryn Rathmell, chair of the department of medicine, said in the release. “She will bring a tremendous energy to this unit that has proven itself to be so important in the pandemic.”
Integrity Solutions taps Crowder for VP role
Locally-based sales training company Integrity Solutions has named John Crowder as vice president of the company’s health care practice.
Crowder has worked in the medical device and pharmaceutical field for more than 25 years, according to a press release. Prior to that, he spent six years as a Division I college football coach, including a three-year stint at the United States Naval Academy.
“The past few years have put extraordinary pressure on the entire healthcare community, and John understands firsthand the unique challenges and opportunities of leading and selling in this complex environment,” Bruce Wedderburn, chief sales officer for Integrity Solutions.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals sees Pavliv retire
Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has announced the retirement of Leo Pavliv, who served as the company's executive vice president and chief development and operations officer.
Pavliv had been in that role 2018 and joined Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in 2003.
According to a press release, Pavliv's responsibilities have been assigned to other executives at the company, and he has entered into a consulting agreement in which he will serve as the company's operations advisor.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
