Baker Group Strategies has named Anna Katherine White rapid response and digital media manager.
According to a release, White previously worked for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus as both the executive assistant for policy and research and senior legislative advisor. Prior to her role with the caucus, she worked as a legislative assistant to Rep. Mark Cochran and as a House committee clerk.
During her time with the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, White assisted in policy development, managed social media, and coordinated numerous fundraisers and events for all 74 members.
A Columbia, Tenn., native, White graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in 2019 with a B.A. degree in marketing. While pursuing her degree, she was a member of the Society of Future Marketers and organized multiple on-campus events such as new student orientation and the Daughters of Job special needs beauty pageant.
Belmont taps Neder as associate dean
Belmont University has announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Neder as associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences serving the School of Theology and Christian Ministry.
The appointment is effective Aug 1, according to a release.
Neder is currently a professor of theology at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. He was voted most influential professor by the 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2017 Whitworth senior classes.
Neder earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Covenant College and received his Master of Divinity and Ph.D. in Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary.
At Belmont, Neder will lead more than 20 theology and Christian ministry faculty and staff, approximately 100 School of Theology and Christian Ministry students and more than 7,000 undergraduate students who are required to take two STCM courses through Belmont’s general education curriculum.
“We are eager to welcome [Neder] to Belmont,” Dr. David Gregory, Belmont provost and executive vice president for academic excellence, said in the release. “I am confident that [he] will be an asset to STCM and to its faculty, staff and students.”
VUMC promotes Planz to section chief
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Virginia Planz section chief of body imaging in the radiology and radiological sciences department.
According a release, Planz previously served as the director of interventional CT and ultrasound and worked as the associate section chief with Dr. Chris Jones, assistant professor of clinical radiology.
Planz is a graduate of Auburn University and earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health and served as chief resident
Planz joined the Vanderbilt faculty in 2018 as assistant professor. In 2019, she was appointed director of grand rounds and later appointed director of CT/US procedures in 2020.
“I’m truly honored and very excited to have the opportunity to lead this talented group of dedicated body imaging experts,” Planz said in the release. “Our section provides invaluable subspecialized services for our adult Vanderbilt patients that are critical to patient care, including the interpretation of complex MRI, CT and ultrasound in oncologic, organ transplant, level one trauma and critical care patients.