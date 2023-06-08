Baker Group Strategies has named Anna Katherine White rapid response and digital media manager.

Anna Katherine White Headshot.jpg

Anna Katherine White

According to a release, White previously worked for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus as both the executive assistant for policy and research and senior legislative advisor. Prior to her role with the caucus, she worked as a legislative assistant to Rep. Mark Cochran and as a House committee clerk.

Planz_Virginia_edited-1.jpg

Dr. Virginia Planz