Reed Public Relations has promoted Macey Cleary Binner and Katherine Green to vice president and Tayhlor Blackwell to director.
In addition, and according to a release, Jessica Holman and Hannah Sharp have joined the Nashville-based PR and marketing firm as account managers, while former intern Louise Paterson has been named an account coordinator.
Binner joined Reed (stylized as “REED”) as an intern in 2016, with the company having added Blackwell and Green in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
Originally from California, Holman earned her degree from Texas Christian University. After college, she worked at a communications agency in Fort Worth.
Sharp is an Oregon native and graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Paterson is from New York and recently graduated from the University of South Carolina.
“Jessica, Hannah and Louise are all wonderful additions to REED, and Macey, Katherine and Tayhlor have been outstanding team members throughout their time here,” Lauren Reed, company president and founder, said in the release. “As we approach REED’s 10th anniversary and the number of clients we serve continues to grow, all six have produced excellent work and provided impeccable service to our clients.”
Ambest announces Ryan will serve as president, CEO
Ambest, a Nashville-based member-owned company offering a national network of independent truck stops and service centers, has announced that Charles "Chuck" Ryan has been named president and CEO.
According to a release, Ryan will replace Steve Allen, who served the company for 33 years as both an executive and member.
Ryan brings 30 years of leadership experience to Ambest (stylized as “AMBEST”). His career in the energy industry began in Chicago as a night manager for Ashland Oil. He has served in leadership roles with Shell/Motiva and with Good Oil Company.
"Chuck brings a wealth of experience in the trucking, retail and fuel industry,” said Allen, who will continue to support the organization as an adviser to the board of directors. “I'm certain that we have selected a leader who will advance our organization's mission to support America's truckers and AMBEST members."
Today the AMBEST network includes more than 500 truck stops and service centers across the United States.
VU School of Engineering names senior associate dean for research
Vanderbilt University School of Engineering has tapped Cynthia Reinhart-King as senior associate dean for research.
Her appointment comes as Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Chemical Engineering Peter Cummings is retiring
Reinhart-King is a cellular bioengineer who serves VU as professor of engineering and professor of biomedical engineering. Her work has contributed to breakthroughs in understanding tumor formation, the release notes.
To expand her research to other highly metastatic and lethal cancers, the W. M. Keck Foundation awarded Reinhart-King a three-year, $1 million grant in 2020.
“She is excellent for the position because of her outstanding leadership, creativity, and cutting-edge research,” Philippe Fauchet, VU dean of engineering, said in the release of Reinhart-King. “We look forward to her new initiatives, which will draw national and international attention and continue to raise our research reputation.”
