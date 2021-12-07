Brentwood-based transport and logistics provider Geodis in Americas has promoted Shannon Leffler to executive vice president of human resources and Raziel Bravo to senior vice president of its strategic management office
Leffler has served in several HR positions throughout her 14-year tenure with Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”), most recently managing HR for the company’s U.S., Canada and Latin America operations. In her new role, Leffler will lead a team of more than 100 professionals. She will succeed Tom Drury, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of strategic development.
Bravo is a supply chain management professional with 24 years of industry experience, specializing in strategy, solutions and process development. Bravo has spent the past 11 years of her career with Geodis in various senior-level positions.
In her most recent role as vice president of the strategic management office of the Americas region, Bravo helped oversee global trends and industry insights, identifying business optimization initiatives and supporting product development. Bravo is completing her doctoral studies at Georgia State University, with a goal of continuing to bridge the gap between academics and the supply chain industry.
The promotions are part of the company’s Ambition 2023 plan, which aims to increase the number of women in leadership roles at the company by 2023. Both are former steering committee members of the GEODIS Women’s Network.
“Shannon and Raziel’s appointments are great news for GEODIS as we continue to empower women in a traditionally male-dominated industry,” Mario Ceccon, Geodis executive vice president of group human resources, said in a release. “I am delighted to see that more and more women are receiving access to leadership positions. The combined work of the GEODIS Women's Network and the Americas’ mentoring programs are crucial to helping identify and support women.”
Mike Honious serves as Geodis in Americas president and CEO.
JLL taps Howell to lead Nashville property management team
Chicago-based JLL has announced that Kevin Howell has joined the Nashville office as executive vice president of property management.
Howell brings more than 25 years of experience to JLL and has overseen development and management for more than 11 million square feet of buildings in Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio and Minnesota within the last 15 years.
As EVP, Howell will lead JLL’s Nashville property management business line and 24 co-workers.
Previously, Howell served as managing director of the Nashville office at Commonwealth Commercial Partners, where he led daily property operations and long-term planning and growth in Nashville and multiple other markets.
“Having worked in property management and the commercial real estate sector for the last 25 years, I feel confident in my ability to deliver JLL’s standard-setting quality of service,” Howell said in a release. “JLL’s platform and full-service capabilities are unmatched.”
JLL established its Nashville office in 2010, with the local operations now home to 45 employees. JLL is overseeing marketing and leasing of the office space for Huntsville-based Propst Development’s Broadwest in Midtown.
Wilson Bank & Trust promotes Walker
Taylor Walker has been promoted to an expanded role at Wilson Bank & Trust which includes the oversight of the bank’s commercial lending portfolio.
According to a release, Walker will manage the bank’s commercial lending team and its business development efforts.
Walker has served in various managerial and lending roles at Wilson Bank & Trust since 2012, most recently as the regional president for the bank’s northern region which includes offices throughout Sumner County. Additionally, Walker recently fulfilled the responsibility of leading bank-wide efforts to implement and oversee the SBA Paycheck Protection Program efforts, which helped more than 1,500 commercial clients stay afloat with payroll funding amid the pandemic.
Walker is a 2006 graduate of Western Kentucky University, a graduate of the Southeastern School of Banking, and a 2019 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He serves as board member of the Gallatin Chamber (including as chairman in 2020), a board member of the Sumner County Museum, an executive board member of Forward Sumner and as a member of the Hendersonville Morning Rotary and the Tennessee Banker Association.
“Taylor’s instinctive leadership, his involvement in the community, his knack for connecting with people and his willingness to continually adapt and learn are a just a few of the reasons he’s been given this expanded role,” WBT CEO John McDearman said in the release. “Taylor has fully utilized his prior career experience to quickly ascend from managing one office to overseeing an entire service region as a member of Wilson Bank’s senior management team.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
