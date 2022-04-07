East Nashville-based commercial real estate company The Cauble Group has hired real estate agent and industry veteran Cindy Campobasso as a broker.
According to a release, Campobasso moved to Nashville from Boston in October 2020 with her family shortly after she connected with Tyler Cauble, founder of The Cauble Group.
Campobasso is also the principal and founder of BosTN Builders, a design and build real estate investment and construction company Campobasso and her husband started in Boston.
Before moving to Nashville, Campobasso served as vice president of Campobasso Properties, a real estate investment and development company.
Campobasso has experience with commercial, multifamily and residential real estate; property management; investments; and developments.
“As our company grows, we need the right people on our team that align with our values and culture,” Cauble said in the release. “We are excited to have Cindy join our team and help us build a better Nashville.”
SV Design welcomes three
Nashville-based Architecture and design firm SV Design has announced the addition of Jeff Senatore as an architect, and Natasha Hagan and Lindsey Jeter as interior designers.
Senatore received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. A licensed architect in Tennessee and LEED-certified, he has more than seven years of experience working on interior, ground-up and renovation projects.
Senatore came to SV Design from STG Design in Nashville where he was a project architect. Prior to that, he was a project architect at DMR Architects in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., where he primarily worked on corporate interior projects. He started his career as a junior architect at T.F. Cusanelli & Filetti Architects in Haworth, N.J. His responsibilities included schematic design and design development, construction documentation, permit/bid drawings, field verification and engineer coordination.
Hagan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in interior design. She previously worked as a designer at AI Corporate Interiors where she supported office design projects, selected furniture and finishes, and helped with project proposals. Before that, she was a design coordinator at Ethan Allen where she assisted the interior design team in planning, designing and furnishing residential projects.
Jeter received a bachelor’s degree in French and world business from the University of Tennessee and another degree in interior design from Belmont University.
She has worked as an interior design intern with SV Design for the past three years and is now joining the company full time. She will be a member of the multi-family and corporate project teams.
“We were impressed with Jeff’s background in sustainable design, which is becoming more of a focus for the firm. Natasha’s experience in furniture planning and specification is welcomed for our corporate, multi-family, and health care projects. Lindsey has done great work as an intern, and we're very excited that she’s staying on with us,” Beau Brady, SV Design partner, said in the release. "Their diverse experience will be a great addition to our growing team, and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our practice.”
Land Advisors adds Ritzen
Land Advisors Organization’s Nashville office has announced that George Ritzen has joined the firm as a land advisor.
Previously, Ritzen served as CFO of regional homebuilder Landmark Homes of Tennessee, at which he focused on financial planning and streamlining the builder’s operations.
Ritzen has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate development, homebuilding, property management and the financial analysis of real estate deals.
In addition, Ritzen also worked with the Ritzen Group, a family-owned business founded by his late father Chuck Ritzen. He has been directly involved in the development of more than $200 million of multi-family, medical office and retail space totaling a collective more than 785,000 square feet.
“George’s financial expertise combined with his development and homebuilding experience make him a great addition to our growing team,” Eric Deems, advisor and principal broker with Land Advisors Organization’s Nashville office, said in a release. “He has a knack for dealmaking, understanding financials, and analyzing market trends to determine the highest and best use on any given tract of land.”
Land Advisors Organization was founded in 1987 and provides advisory services to landowners, home builders, developers and investors. The organization serves landowners and purchasers from offices in Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte and Las Vegas, among other cities.
Brooker joins Summit BHC as SVP
Summit BHC, a provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services based in Franklin, has named Dr. Brian Brooker as senior vice president of quality and compliance.
Brooker comes to Summit from Signature Healthcare Services, where he was the company’s vice president of clinical and regulatory services. He also served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, and later returned to the Navy to serve as an Independent Naval Instructor at the Academy of Health Sciences, teaching neuropsychiatry.
Brooker is board certified in psychiatry and mental health, executive administration, anger resolution and healthcare accreditation. He holds a B.S. degree in nursing from Incarnate Word University, a master’s degree from Columbia Southern University in health care administration and a doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern.
“Brian brings a wealth of educational knowledge and experience to Summit,” Brent Turner, CEO of Summit, said in a release. “His leadership and vision will help guide Summit’s clinical delivery as we continue to provide the highest standard of care across our growing footprint."
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
