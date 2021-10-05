Nashville-based engineering, land planning and landscape architecture company Thomas & Hutton has added Andrew Reed as a project manager for its Nashville region.
Reed (pictured) brings five years of civil engineering management experience in various markets including health care, single-family residential, multifamily, student housing, hospitality, mixed-use and urban infill.
Reed recently completed the design and permitting for the Vanderbilt University Graduate and Student Housing project. He is currently overseeing multifamily and office projects in the Wedgewood-Houston and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods as well as office and medical office projects along the Charlotte Pike corridor.
Reed is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and a registered professional engineer in Tennessee.
Thomas & Hutton is celebrating 75 years of operations this year. Founded in 1946 in Savannah, Georgia, the privately-held professional services company operates in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville
Amazon Music names head of country music
Michelle Tigard Kammerer has been named head of country music for Amazon Music.
According to musicrow.com, Kammerer replaces Kelly Rich.
Kammerer started her career with Creative Artists Agency, working with tour bookings and contract negotiations involving, among others, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. She then served as the senior director of brand marketing and strategic partnerships at Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.
In 2014, Kammerer helped re-launch Dot Records Label under Big Machine Label Group as the national director of marketing and promotion. In 2017, Kammerer transitioned to the affiliated BMLG Records as the senior national director of marketing and promotion.
Kammerer will be based in Nashville and will report to Global Head/Artist and Label Relations Andre Stapleton.
Vaco division names ED for Tampa office
Washington, D.C.-based management and technology advisory firm MorganFranklin Consulting has named Sue Ulrey an executive director.
MorganFranklin Consulting is a division of Brentwood-based Vaco.
Ulrey, who will be based in Tampa, brings more than 20 years of experience to the position.
Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Ulrey served as vice president and national practice advisory leader at Global Commerce & Information, Inc.
Ulrey holds a master’s in business administration from Butler University in Indianapolis and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. She is a licensed chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner and a certified internal auditor.
“Sue’s record of excellence, agility, and deep proficiency in helping companies drive strategic value through effective governance, enterprise risk management, and controls are instrumental to MorganFranklin and our clients,” Amy Hover, managing director of risk advisory services at MorganFranklin, said in a release.
