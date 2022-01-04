The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital have announce the appointment of Brian Drab as director of residences at the Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville.
Drab (pictured) will oversee operations and property management of the 143 private residences in the SoBro tower, slated to open in the second quarter of the year. The property features 24-hour concierge, personalized a la carte services, a so-called Sky Garden, a residents’ lounge and media room.
Drab relocated to Nashville from Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown, an 82-story tower that features 157 residences.
Before joining Four Seasons, Drab worked within The Ritz-Carlton organization, beginning as restaurant host and ultimately assuming a managerial role in New Orleans and subsequent senior-level roles at posts including Colorado, Hawaii, New York, California and Toronto. As director of residences in Toronto, he received the company award for outstanding achievement among all directors in his first year.
Both Drab’s father and grandfather worked in the hospitality industry. Drab was born in London and raised in both Europe and the United States. He attended the Tulane University School of Architecture.
“Brian is an exceptional talent, deeply committed to delivering tailored service to residents,” Dean Stratouly, The Congress Group president and CEO, said in the release. “To be the best address in Nashville, our property must be run by the best people. And in hiring Brian, we’re on the path to deliver on that expectation. We’re excited to personally introduce him to our future residents as they prepare for their new home and lifestyle at Four Seasons.”
Confirm Choice welcomes Temple
Win Temple has joined Confirm Choice as a researcher, announced Joi Schurman, director of operations.
Temple, the son of Confirm Choice co-owner David Temple, was previously an associate analyst at UBS.
A 2019 graduate of Belmont University where he was on the golf team, Temple holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.
“Win adds a quiet demeanor to our team as Confirm Choice continues to grow,” Schurman said in a release. “He is learning the business from the ground up and has started in our verification department providing employment and education verifications along with professional references. He will join other team members at conferences throughout the year to meet clients and help understand their needs. As a research specialist, he will play an integral role in completing various tasks of the background screening process.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
