Nashville-based dumpster rental services company VaVia has announced six personnel updates, including the addition of Eric Gustaffon as vice president of franchise development, the promotion of Allison Pulk to director of operations and the promotion of Jamey Vick to general manager.
According to a release, Vick will serve as GM for VaVia Nashville (the parent for which is VaVia).
Since its founding in 2019 in Nashville, VaVia has established a presence in 18 markets in seven states. It manages the Nashville market at the corporate level, with other areas led by franchisees, the most recent addition of which opened in March in Tampa.
In addition, VaVia’s franchise personnel moves include Fred Kyzer, promoted to service and parts manager; Patrick Wells, hired as consumer sales manager; and Olivia Hernandez, hired as executive administrative assistant.
All corporate and franchise positions are based in VaVia’s headquarters office in Nashville.
“This is an exciting time for VaVia as we are experiencing ever increasing demand for franchises in high-growth markets,” Phillip Nappi, president of VaVia (and founder of local leather goods company Peter Nappi). “Allison and Fred will support VaVia franchisees across seven states to ensure exceptional execution of our best-in-class offerings. Eric will leverage our considerable momentum to build further connections with new franchise prospects and ensure franchisor success. Patrick’s will help grow our franchisee’s business. Olivia delivers strategies that allow us to execute customer service and offer support at a level that sets us apart.”
Tim Wells serves as VaVia CEO.
VUMC names Osterman VP for research informatics
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Travis Osterman its associate vice president for research informatics.
According to news.vumc.org, Osterman has served as assistant professor of biomedical Informatics (hematology and oncology) and as director of cancer clinical informatics at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
Osterman completed his medical degree at Nova Southeastern University, his residency at Indiana University and his M.S. degree in biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University. He joined VUMC as a clinical fellow in medical oncology in July 2013 and as faculty in 2016. He was named VICC director of cancer clinical informatics in 2019.
Veteran entertainment industry lawyer retires
John Beiter, a long-time local entertainment industry and intellectual property attorney, is retiring after about 35 years of legal work, musicrow.com reports.
Beiter most recently practiced at and oversaw Beiter Law Firm, with his clients having included SESAC, the Americana Music Association and the International Entertainment Buyers Association.
Beiter attended Vanderbilt University School of Law (at which he served as managing editor of the Law Review), worked as a newspaper reporter and wrote songs for a Nashville-based music publisher. Following law school, Beiter served as a law clerk to John Nixon, U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Beiter is a former chairman and current member of the Nashville Bar Association Entertainment Law Committee and a former board member and alumnus of Leadership Music. In addition, he is a member of the American Bar Association Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries and the Tennessee Bar Association Entertainment and Sports Law Section.