Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 3.55.00 PM.png

Eric Gustaffon
Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 3.54.49 PM.png

Allison Pulk
Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 3.54.39 PM.png

Jeremy Vick
OH

Olivia Hernandez

Nashville-based dumpster rental services company VaVia has announced six personnel updates, including the addition of Eric Gustaffon as vice president of franchise development, the promotion of Allison Pulk to director of operations and the promotion of Jamey Vick to general manager.

According to a release, Vick will serve as GM for VaVia Nashville (the parent for which is VaVia).

