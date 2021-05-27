Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Laveil Allen chief of the VUMC Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences’ new emergency radiology section
Allen (pictured), who serves as assistant professor of clinical radiology, joined Vanderbilt as emergency radiology faculty in 2015 while simultaneously completing his fellowship training in the department’s MSK Radiology Fellowship Program. He earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College and completed his residency training in diagnostic radiology at Tulane University Hospital.
Allen is a member of the American Board of Radiology, American College of Radiology, American Roentgen Ray Society and the Radiological Society of North America.
“Dr. Allen has emerged as a talented and energetic leader among our group of exceptional emergency radiologists, and I’m delighted that he has agreed to take on this new role,” Dr. Jake Block, associate professor of radiology and vice chair of clinical operations, said in a release. “Together, we have developed and sustained a top-in-class system for 24/7 faculty coverage in the Department of Radiology that far surpasses the vast majority of academic centers nationally. Formalizing the section’s identity under Dr. Allen’s leadership will foster the development of more focused section objectives around their demanding clinical service, trainee education, and the professional growth of the section members.”
Thompson Burton adds associate
Nashville-based Thompson Burton PLLC has announce that Dave Eckelmann has joined the firm as an associate.
According to a release, Eckelmann will be practicing with the firm’s commercial real estate group.
Prior to joining Thompson Burton, Eckelmann practiced in the Nashville office of Cotney, where he represented businesses and professional clients in disputes and transactions related to construction, infrastructure and development.
Eckelmann graduated from Vanderbilt Law School.
With the additional of Eckelmann, Thompson Burton is now home to seven commercial real estate attorneys and 25 attorneys overall. The firm recently opened a second location in Nashville.
"We're very excited to add another associate to our team,” Walt Burton, one of the firm’s founding partners with Kevin Thompson, said in the release. “Our real estate practice has continued to grow and Dave will be expected to contribute quickly.”
Sumner Bank & Trust adds two banking veterans
Sumner Bank & Trust has hired Susan Gaimari as business development officer and commercial lender at the Indian Lake office in Hendersonville and Jeffrey Goff as a commercial lender in the Broadway office in Gallatin.
Gaimari has more than 30 years of banking, business development, and management and administration experience with regional and national banks in Middle Tennessee. In her new role, she will be responsible for bringing new clients to Sumner Bank & Trust and managing their banking relationship.
Prior to coming to Sumner Bank & Trust, Goff served as president/CEO of BC Bank, as executive manager of commercial lending for University Federal Credit Union in Austin and as an entrepreneur.
“We are thrilled to add Susan and Jeffrey to the Sumner Bank & Trust team,” Keith Hatley, Sumner Bank & Trust president and CEO, said in a release. “I know our customers and community will benefit from their knowledge, experience, and commitment to providing outstanding service.”
Established in 2005, Sumner Bank & Trust is the only locally-owned and operated bank in Sumner County. With three locations, it has nearly $200 million in assets.
