WeGo Public Transit has hired Renuka Christoph as director of marketing, sales and communications.
Christoph (pictured) comes to WeGo from the Music City Center, at which she served as the director of communications overseeing marketing, media, public relations and communications. Prior to that, Christoph worked as a communications consultant for Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Christoph holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in marketing from Tennessee State University. She has served as a board member for Sister Cities of Nashville and as a freelance travel writer for the Tennessee Tribune and The Tennessean. She also launched Nations in Our Neighborhood, an initiative promoting Nashville’s ethnic food and culture.
In 2014, Christoph created Christoph Communications LLC, which provides marketing, media relations, graphic design and public relations services.
“We are delighted to welcome Renuka to the WeGo Public Transit team,” WeGo Chief Administrative Officer Rita Roberts-Turner said in a release. “She brings a solid background in strategic marketing communications, and we’re looking forward to leveraging her talents to grow our brand and continue raising awareness of our transit system.”
Patterson IP adds associate
Nashville-based boutique firm Patterson Intellectual Property Law has added Nathan North as an associate attorney.
The registered patent agent will practice in the areas of patent prosecution and litigation.
North was most recently a law clerk for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He graduated from Emory University School of Law and was an associate at a firm in Atlanta before landing the clerkship. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee and was a summer associate at Patterson IP while in law school.
“We have known Nathan for many years and are excited to have as part of our firm,” Patterson Managing Shareholder Ryan Levy said in a release. “He will provide further depth to our appellate practice and brings the technical skills our clients need for drafting patent applications.”
Academy of Country Music welcomes three
The Academy of Country Music has hired Rory Levine as vice president, digital strategy and engagement; Haley Montgomery as manager, awards and membership; and David Sassano as executive assistant to CEO Damon Whiteside, musicrow.com reports.
Levine joins the Academy of Country Music from The Atlantic. Prior to that, he served as vice president, marketing and audience engagement at CMT.
Montgomery previously worked at Opry Entertainment Group as banager for its artist and label relations group. She also worked three years with the strategic partnership team at the Country Music Association.
Sassano previously spent 14 years at Warner Music Group as director of operations and administration. He will provide administrative support to the CEO, board of directors and executive leadership.
