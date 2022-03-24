Chicago-area-based townhome development company Red Seal Homes has added Allison Jacob as an associate broker.
A Memphis native, Jacob moved to Nashville eight years ago to pursue a career in real estate, beginning with a stint at Village Real Estate.
“It’s no secret that Nashville is booming, and we’re thrilled to have Allison join our team to help our buyers feel confident on their homebuying journeys,” said Brian Hoffman, a third-generation Red Seal owner. “We have several developments in motion, and Allison will be great at finding the right buyers for our communities.”
LP welcomes Hamill
LP Building Solutions, a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has named Tony Hamill vice president, siding manufacturing.
Hamill succeeds Jimmy Mason, who was recently appointed executive vice president, general manager of OSB (read here).
Hamill brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. He joined LP in 2013 as a regional engineering manager based in Canada and was promoted to corporate engineering manager in 2016. He then took on the role of vice president, engineering, in 2017.
Prior to joining LP, Hamill worked as a design engineer and manager for various companies, including Michelin.
Hamill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of New Brunswick.
"Tony has proven to be a highly capable leader at LP, driving new levels of productivity, efficiency and success for our engineering team," LP Executive Vice President Jason Ringblom said in the release. "I am confident that his leadership will be an incredible asset to our nearly 1,500 siding manufacturing team members as we work to achieve our ambitious operations goals."
CAA adds two
Creative Artists Agency has announced Clint Wiley and Julie Sturdivant have joined its music touring department.
According to musicrow.com, the two will be based in CAA’s Nashville office.
Wiley started his career at Third Coast Artists Agency before moving on to APA, Paradigm and Artisan Agency.
The touring roster he oversees includes The Mavericks, Raul Malo, Asleep At The Wheel, Ray Benson and McKinley James.
Sturdivant joins CAA from digital marketing agency Marbaloo Marketing. She previously worked at KOST 103.5 and Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records.
At CAA, Sturdivant will serve as a music brand partnerships executive and work with Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, among others.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.