Parthenon Public Relations has added Anne Henley Walker as account coordinator.
According to a release, Walker’s responsibilities will include writing, media relations and client service. Previously, Walker worked at Nashville-area companies StyleBlueprint and Blueprint Inc.
Walker has experience in brand development, copywriting, search engine optimization best practices and both digital and social marketing.
A recent graduate of the University of Georgia, Walker received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication, as well as a minor in communications studies.
“Anne Henley’s expertise, strong writing skills and knowledge of the media industry makes her the ideal fit for Parthenon PR’s growing team,” Jena Thomas, Parthenon's president and founder, said in the release. “We are so thrilled for our clients to experience her enthusiasm and results-driven attitude that perfectly aligns with our company culture and core values.”
Billed as a boutique agency, Parthenon PR services clients primarily in the food and beverage, nonprofit and economic development sectors.
Lee & Associates welcomes two brokers
The Franklin office of California-based commercial real estate company Lee & Associates has added brokers Bennett Maxwell and Gaines Hanks.
According to a release, both Maxwell and Hanks formerly worked with Marcus & Millichap. They comprise a multi-tenant retail team and have been involved in deals with multifamily and retail investment properties representing a collective more than $79 million.
“Mr. Hanks and Mr. Maxwell are exactly the type of agents that Lee & Associates Nashville needs as the city and surrounding areas continue to grow exponentially,” Dave Howard, president and CEO of Lee & Associates Atlanta (whose office is assisting the newly established local office in its growth), said in the release. “They are focused, driven and determined to grow their business in the middle Tennessee region.”
Nashville Software School adds director of learning programs
Nonprofit software bootcamp Nashville Software School has added Jeremy Bakker as director of learning programs.
Bakker brings more than 10 years of experience in education and almost four years of experience in data engineering and machine learning at Eventbrite to what is a newly created role at NSS.
As director of learning programs, Bakker will partner with operations, programs and instructional teams to create new learning opportunities for students who are looking to advance their careers in technology. Bakker, along with a team of program managers, will maintain and design new NSS programs in web development, front-end designer/development, data analytics, data science, IT infrastructure, Jumpstart programs and professional development courses.
Bakker is a 2017 graduate of NSS Web Development Cohort 18, focusing on full-stack software development fundamentals. Prior to that, Bakker spent more than a decade in higher education, including as a lecturer at Yale University School of Divinity.
“Jeremy brings a rigorous approach to course development with his background in higher education,” says John Wark, CEO, Nashville Software School. “This critical role was created in response to the growth of NSS as we strive to meet the increased demands for skilled tech talent in Nashville.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.