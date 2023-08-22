Nashville independent book publisher Forefront Books has announced Becky Nesbitt as associate publisher.
According to a release, Nesbitt was previously editorial director and executive editor at Penguin Random House. Nesbitt has over 30 years of experience from editorial roles at Simon & Schuster and Tyndale House Publishers as well. She is also publisher of her own imprints.
“Becky is a trusted colleague and longtime friend as well as one of the most respected editors in our industry,” Forefront Books’ owner Jonathan Merkh said in the release. “I’m personally thrilled to have her on my team and looking forward to what she will add to our company.”
Forefront Books has been editorially involved in more than 60 New York Times bestsellers, including seven No. 1 bestsellers. The company has seen sales growth of more than 200 percent over the past two years and an increase to 39 titles in 2022 from 21 in 2020.
FINN promotes Harkins to partner
The local office of independent marketing and communications firm Finn Partners has announced the promotion of Joe Harkins to partner, integrated marketing.
In a release, the company said Harkins joined Finn as senior vice president in 2021, leading day-to-day account management for integrated marketing clients in the Nashville office. Prior to joining Finn, he worked at Nashville-based GS&F Marketing Communications as an account director. There, he led a portfolio of clients in the manufacturing, banking and not-for-profit sectors. He also previously worked in account management for global agencies McCann-Erickson and Ogilvy & Mather. Harkins has also served in marketing leadership roles for two of Nashville’s largest regional banks.
During his career, Harkins has directed strategic marketing relationships for more than 20 banks and financial services companies, and his marketing work in sports and entertainment has included teams in the NFL, the 1996 Summer Olympics, NASCAR and Six Flags.
Harkins graduated from Vanderbilt University and has completed executive programs in communications strategy and finance at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a 2014 graduate of Leadership Brentwood and currently serves on the board of directors for Brentwood Green Space.
“Joe’s elevation to partner is a recognition of his extraordinary efforts in strengthening our integrated marketing team since joining Finn Partners,” Jimmy Chaffin, managing partner at Finn, said in the release. “In addition to supporting our diverse client base, he has also identified and led several successful new business initiatives and recruited new key members to join our team. Moreover, he’s become a mentor to many of our rising executives.”
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York, Finn (stylized as "FINN") has more than 1,400 employees in global offices. The company has grown from $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 10 years.
REED PR hires Dombrowski and promotes Paterson
Reed Public Relations has announced Louise Paterson has been promoted to senior account coordinator and Darbi Dombrowski has been hired as an account manager.
Dombrowski is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and has worked most recently at Finn Partners. She manages account relationships and media strategy.
Paterson started at Reed (stylized as "REED") as an intern in January 2022 after graduating from the University of South Carolina. The company said she was promoted because of her client work in earned media, influencer and social media relations as an account coordinator.
“We have several full-time, long-term team members who started their time at Reed as interns, and I’m so glad Louise is one of them,” Lauren Reed, president and founder of Reed Public Relations, said in the release. “She has grown into her role and excels at client relationships, and this is a well-deserved promotion. Darbi’s national experience at established agencies is a great asset to Reed, and she immediately became a key part of our team. We’re so excited about the agency’s growth.”
Founded in 2012, Reed is a full-service public relations and marketing agency based in Nashville serving clients nationwide.
Wold promotes three to leadership
Wold Architects & Engineers has announced the promotions of Jared Brown, Dan Kruth and Matt Mohr to the associates leadership team.
Brown is located at the company's Brentwood office, and Kruth and Mohr are based in its Saint Paul, Minn., office.
With Wold since 2015, Brown is a project designer whose work includes ensuring accuracy of building information models and construction documents, as well as assisting with conceptual building designs and layouts and safety and building code implementation.
His project portfolio includes Tennessee State University’s Applied Engineering Building, an assisted living facility at Morning Pointe of Franklin and master planning projects for Montrose Regional Health and the Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Brown received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Mississippi State University.
Kruth has 30 years of technology experience involving advanced data infrastructure, fiber optics, fire alarms and security. Kruth’s projects include Minnesota and Illinois education and government buildings.
Mohr's work includes educational projects across Minnesota.
“We are thrilled to promote Jared, Dan and Matt and watch them take on new responsibilities as leaders within our company,” Partner-in-Charge Vaughn Dierks said in the release. “They bring immense value and expertise to our firm and our clients, and I’m grateful for their commitment to our efforts to serve our communities in Minnesota, Tennessee and beyond.”
Wold Architects and Engineers offers planning, architecture and engineering services via offices in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Tennessee.
