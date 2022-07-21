Bridget Stewart has joined Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair PLLC (tpmbLAW) as an associate attorney.

According to a release, Stewart previously served as a staff attorney for Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and The Cumberlands, at which she developed the organization’s disaster response program.

