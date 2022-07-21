Bridget Stewart has joined Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair PLLC (tpmbLAW) as an associate attorney.
According to a release, Stewart previously served as a staff attorney for Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and The Cumberlands, at which she developed the organization’s disaster response program.
A native of Memphis, Stewart attended the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She majored in economics and international business with a minor in French.
Stewart earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 2019 from Vanderbilt University College of Law, where she was a dean’s law scholar, served as a student-attorney of the Turner Community Enterprise Clinic and earned a certificate in the law and business program, among other activities and honors.
During law school, Stewart worked in the legal department at International Paper and for think tank ThinkTennessee.
She is a member of the Nashville Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association.
“Bridget demonstrated superior academic performance and strong professional and personal leadership in law school and in recent professional roles,” Gino Marchetti Jr., tpmbLAW managing member, said in the release. “Adding her to our firm increases the already high caliber and professionalism of our members, enhancing the scope of our services and the counsel that we can provide all of our clients. We are pleased to have her as a part of tpmbLAW.”
Founded in 1954, tpmbLAW PLLC engages in general civil practice including civil litigation, corporate and governmental representation, and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights.
Thompson Burton taps Bowers as CEO
Thompson Burton PLLC has added John Bowers as chief executive officer.
The move comes as the firm recently leased additional space to triple the size of its Nashville office at 1801 West End Ave.
According to a release, Bowers will work at both the firm’s Cool Springs and Nashville locations leading administrative and strategic decisions, recruiting and business development, as well as overseeing the buildout of the office space adjacent to the firm’s Nashville location, which opened in 2019.
Bowers previously served for six years as chief operating officer for Nashville-based Patterson, which bills itself as the largest intellectual property law boutique in Tennessee. Before moving to Nashville in 2016, Bowers spent 16 years leading business development teams for AmLaw 100 law firms based in Philadelphia.
Bowers earned his undergraduate degree in international business at Messiah College and studied in Europe with the International Business Institute. Involved in the Middle Tennessee Association of Legal Administrators and the American Bar Association, Bowers has served as editor-in-chief of both Law Practice magazine and Law Practice Today, publications of ABA’s Law Practice Division.
“The Nashville expansion continues our focus on client services and continued effort to attract the best and brightest lawyers,” Walt Burton, who co-founded the firm with Kevin Thompson, said in the release. “As we’ve grown, it became apparent to Kevin and me that we needed a business leader to relentlessly focus on operations and execute our firm’s vision for the future. When we met John, we knew he was perfectly suited to help us achieve our long-term objectives.”
CapStar Bank adds Gomm as SVP
Nashville-based CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, has added Brennon Gomm as senior vice president and commercial relationship manager.
According to a release, Gomm will work with small-to-medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, real estate investors and relationship retail customers.
Gomm has 21 years of banking experience. He joins CapStar having served U.S. Bank as a Nashville commercial relationship manager for three years.
Previously, he worked at First Citizens in Nashville for three years as a commercial relationship manager after being recruited internally from First Citizen’s Seattle office.
“Following the addition of Richard Stone, Reliant’s former Rutherford County market president, we now have 14 Nashville Metro commercial relationship managers across Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson Counties,” Ken Webb, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee market chairman, said in the release. “Expanding from a principally Davidson County-focused strategy and smaller number of bankers, this proactive broader investment is leading to increased deposit and loan pipelines and results. Brennon is another great addition, and … I am confident he will bring tremendous energy to CapStar.”
CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, serves customers via 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties.
Fifth Third Bank taps McCall for senior commercial banker role
Fifth Third Bank has named Chris McCall senior commercial banker for Tennessee.
The move comes as Jonathan Godfrey assumed the role of national sales manager for the bank earlier this month.
McCall will lead commercial middle market and business banking, responsible for financing, managing capital, and offering businesses solutions to meet complex growth strategies.
McCall rejoined Fifth Third as the commercial middle market manager for Nashville. Prior to that he held several leadership roles at local banks to include chief lending officer, senior commercial relationship officer, and director of business banking in Tennessee. He started at Fifth Third Bank in 2004 and moved to Fifth Third in Nashville as the head of business banking in 2009.
McCall attended Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and organizational leadership. He attended Loyola University’s Graduate School of Business program where he earned a Master of Business Administration, and Loyola’s School of Law where he earned a Master of Jurisprudence degree.
“Chris’s dynamic leadership coupled with his commitment to the community will allow us to continue our expansion in Tennessee,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President David Brigg said in the release. “We … expect a seamless transition to Chris’s leadership, as he works closely with Jonathan.”
