Miller & Martin has added eight attorneys across the firm’s offices in Tennessee and Georgia, including Kyle Fuller in Nashville.
According to a release, Fuller has joined the firm’s commercial group as of counsel.
Fuller has 12 years of experience and concentrates his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions and high-volume commercial leasing matters. In addition, Fuller has represented hospitals, health systems and health care investors and has provided counsel on health care real estate, federal anti-kickback statutes and the Stark Law.
Before joining Miller & Martin, Fuller practiced with the Nashville office of Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis. He has also served as outside counsel for a wireless telecommunications company in real estate matters.
Fuller holds a law degree from Regent University Law School and an undergraduate degree from Tennessee Technological University. He is licensed in Tennessee.
The other attorneys new to the firm include Jennie Brooks Corley, Russ Swafford, Paul Weidlich and Evan Sharber in Chattanooga and Luke Smith, Saba Daneshvar and Baoyi Cai in Atlanta.
“One of our strategic priorities for 2022 is to continue to add depth and experience in our high-demand practice areas,” Miller & Martin Chairman Scott Parrish said in the release. “By adding these highly qualified attorneys, the firm’s platform will be strengthened, and we will continue to be able to service the complex legal needs of our clients with the expertise and skill with which they are accustomed.”
Vanderbilt taps Shaw as library director
Jon Shaw has been appointed director of the Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries at Vanderbilt University, effective July 1.
According to a release Shaw will oversee the Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries’ nine divisional libraries, the Fine Arts Gallery, the Vanderbilt Television News Archive and the university’s Special Collections and University Archives.
Shaw currently leads a library service assessment for Cheney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first historically black college or university and a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Previously, Shaw served as associate vice provost and deputy university librarian for the University of Pennsylvania Libraries.
Prior to joining the University of Pennsylvania, Shaw worked in various roles for the Drexel University Libraries. He has completed the Harvard Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians and, in 2016, was a senior fellow in UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. In 2018-19, he was an Association of Research Libraries Leadership Fellow.
Shaw earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University, a master’s degree in library and information science from Drexel University and a master’s degree in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
“Vanderbilt’s librarians ensure our faculty and students can find and utilize information in myriad forms, from books to archives to the latest in online publishing, to conduct research toward tomorrow’s patents, publications and progress,” Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, said in the release. “Jon’s impressive background and eye to the digital future ensures Vanderbilt’s culture of ambitious reaching and high standards for rigor and evidence comes to fruition.”
RaganSmith announces associates, senior associates, principal associates
Nashville‐based engineering and land-planning firm RaganSmith has announced seven new associates and a new tiered associate program.
The new associates are Lee Horn, Evan Foster, Heather Grimes, Jay Easter, Laura Jones, Mark Merrill and Sam Christman. Moving into the senior associate role are Wes Magill, Brandon Baxter, Matt Lackey and Jake Vincent. Taking on a principal associate role are Kevin Guenther, Kevin Birdwell and Kenny Freer.
RaganSmith operates a headquarters based in East Nashville with additional offices in both Murfreesboro and Chattanooga. Started in 1933, the company has 150 employees.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.