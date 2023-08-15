Meharry Medical College Ventures has named Lawrence Hall as vice president of business development.
According to a release, Hall has previously led business development efforts at Trevecca Nazarene University and Meharry Medical College.
Hall was the District 5 councilmember on the Metro Council for four years and later led then-Mayor David Briley’s neighborhoods and community engagement efforts. He was also previously a research analyst and liaison to the House State and Local Government Committee at the Tennessee General Assembly.
Hall received his Master’s of Public Administration degree from Tennessee State University and his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.
MMCV is Meharry's for-profit arm, launched in 2021.
LP announces OSB leaders
LP Building Solutions has announced Gabriel Farias as vice president of OSB manufacturing and Landon Stephens as director of OSB sales and marketing planning.
According to a release, Farias is responsible for leading the development and execution of the company’s oriented strand board goals. He will also ensure policy compliance and oversee production for the product.
Farias has more than 25 years of manufacturing industry experience. He has worked for Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries.
Farias earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electronic and automation engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María. He has also earned several certifications from universities, including The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Rutgers University.
As a new director, Stephens will work with LP’s customers in the OSB business. He will develop the company’s annual strategic sales plans and lead its OSB sales, marketing and customer service teams.
Stephens has been with LP since 2015 as an OSB account manager and was previously promoted to regional sales manager and then senior national OSB sales manager. Before joining the company, he was in account management at Dell and Windstream Communications.
Stephens holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in marketing and logistics and transportation from the University of Tennessee.
"Gabriel and Landon are both highly capable leaders, who will drive new levels of productivity, efficiency, and success for our Operations and Sales and Marketing teams," Jimmy Mason, LP executive vice president, general manager of OSB, said in the release. "I am confident that their leadership will be an incredible asset to LP as we achieve our ambitious operations and sales goals."
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. manufactures engineered wood products for builders, remodelers and homeowners, with its products including siding, structural components and oriented strand board. Founded in 1972, LP is headquartered in Nashville and operates 22 plants in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.
Vanderbilt University appoints associate provost
Laurie Cutting has been appointed associate provost in the Vanderbilt University Office of the Vice Provost for Research and Innovation.
According to a release, Cutting is a Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor and professor of special education, psychology and human development, electrical and computer engineering, radiology and pediatrics.
During her career, Cutting has focused on the cognitive neuroscience of learning and child development. She was tenured as the 2017–18 Joe B. Wyatt Distinguished University Professor at Vanderbilt. She received an NIH Method to Extend Research in Time (MERIT) Award in 2018. Before joining Vanderbilt, Cutting worked at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University.
Cutting will develop projects for proposals to the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a new federal agency dedicated to advancements in health care through research in biomedical and health-related fields. She will also help promote innovation and translational research across the university and work with the other parts of the university like the Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Research Development and Support.
“Laurie is a recognized leader in her field with a strong track record of collaborating with VUMC researchers through her work with the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center,” Padma Raghavan, vice provost for research and innovation, said in the release. “As associate provost, she will leverage her areas of expertise and broad network of colleagues to spearhead the development of interdisciplinary translational research and innovation proposals to ARPA-H.”
Schneider Electric hires new SVP
Schneider Electric has announced Antonio Di Vaira as senior vice president of its power products division for the North American hub.
According to a release, Vaira will lead the company’s new energy landscape, sustainable growth and initiatives for energy innovation.
A 20-year industry veteran who has held leadership roles on a global scale, Vaira was previously VP of operations and production development at ABB in Atlanta and was with the international technology company for more than 20 years.
Schnedier Electric said in the release Vaira has accomplishments with R&D and product management as well as in M&A and supply chain management. He is committed to driving electrification in demanding markets.
Schneider Electric’s Nashville hub is located in Franklin. The company has more than 135,000 employees worldwide, with the company's North American division headquartered in Andover, Mass.
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.