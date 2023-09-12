Nashville-based public relations agency MP&F has named Andrew Brooks as associate creative director.
According to a release, Brooks has 17 years of experience leading creative campaigns for brands like John Deere, Cracker Barrel, Tennessee Lottery, TVA and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Previously, he worked for another Nashville agency, Buntin.
Brooks will work at MP&F under the creative directors Tom Cocke and Don Bailey.
“Andrew is one of the hardest-working, most creative individuals I’ve encountered in my career,” Cocke said. “His skills, combined with those of our already all-star department, demonstrate our commitment to our clients’ creative product.”
Founded in 1987, MP&F has recently created its creative services line and has experience in marketing, public relations and advertising. The female-owned company specializes in health care, education, financial and tourism industries.
Dark Horse adds Nashville CPA
Wendy Wessel has been hired as a CPA in Nashville for the Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program.
According to a release, Wessel has experience with small businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. She joins the Accelerator Program after 18 years at traditional CPA firms and was most recently at Kraft & Company. Her bachelor’s degree is in accounting and business management from Northwood University.
"You might perceive Wendy a certain way with her low key, soft-spoken demeanor," Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs, said in the release. "But as you get to know more about her, you see a maverick who knows what she wants, what she likes, and just goes out there and makes it happen. The people who are most exceptional in life usually don't feel the need to prove it to others because they know you'll see it eventually. Wendy is one of those people, and we are lucky to have her on our team."
Dark Horse is an accounting and tax firm that serves small businesses and individuals nationwide. The Accelerator Program is for entrepreneurial CPAs that want to build a business without starting from scratch. After completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
Amedisys names accounting officer
Amedisys has appointed Allyson Guidroz as chief accounting officer.
According to an SEC filing, Guidroz was the company’s senior vice president of accounting since 2018.
Guidroz will succeed Scott Ginn as the company's principal accounting officer. Ginn remains acting chief operating officer, chief financial officer and executive vice president.
With its executive office in Nashville, Amedisys is a home health care provider to more than 465,000 patients a year in more than 30 states. Amedisys shareholders last week agreed to a multibillion-dollar acquisition by UnitedHealth Group.