Nashville-based public relations agency MP&F has named Andrew Brooks as associate creative director.

According to a release, Brooks has 17 years of experience leading creative campaigns for brands like John Deere, Cracker Barrel, Tennessee Lottery, TVA and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Previously, he worked for another Nashville agency, Buntin.

