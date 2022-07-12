Gracen Niazi has joined the Community Resource Center as community engagement coordinator.
According to a release from Tina Doniger, executive director of the Middle Tennessee nonprofit, Niazi leads planning, facilitation and coordination of the CRC volunteer program, providing volunteer leadership to more than 1,000 individuals and corporate groups a year.
Additionally, she is responsible for the fulfillment process of all hygiene and household support requested from the CRC by its network of more than 300 nonprofit and school partners. Through this work, Niazi oversees the fulfillment of more than 1 million hygiene and household items each year.
A Nashville native, Niazi was previously customer experience lead and social media manager with Project615.
Niazi is a graduate of Belmont University with a B.A. degree in religious studies.
Nashville International Airport adds communications pair
Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport have added Paul Lindsley and Olivia Parven as director and manager, corporate communications, respectively.
Lindsley is a former broadcast journalist in Huntsville and Memphis, having moved to Nashville in 1998. Since then, he has worked as a corporate communications and public relations professional working at Opryland Hotel, Saint Thomas Hospital, HealthStream and, for nearly the last 10 years, as managing public relations efforts at Phase 3 Marketing and Communications’ offices in Nashville, Charlotte and Atlanta.
Lindsley earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Troy University and his master’s degree in corporate communication from Austin Peay State University. Concurrently while at Troy University, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for six years at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.
Lindsley has been an adjunct professor at both Austin Peay and the University of Memphis for the past 13 years.
Parven most recently served as a publicity manager for Choice Media and Communications. Prior to that, she worked for food and beverage-focused PR agency Bread and Butter. She began her career at FINN Partners, where she worked her way up from an intern to an account executive.
Parven received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature at Rhodes College in Memphis.
“Our communications team is an integral part of the Airport Authority, as they work tirelessly to keep each of our audiences — both internally and externally — informed on all aspects of BNA and JWN,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “I’m proud to welcome Paul and Olivia to the BNA family and know they will bring tremendous value to the team and will begin making an immediate impact.”
Buffkin/Baker welcomes Ellis to Massachusetts office
Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin/Baker has announced the addition of Pelema Ellis as principal in its Cambridge, Massachusetts, office.
According to a release, Ellis will focus on clients in the firm’s higher education practice.
Ellis brings more than 20 years of experience, having previously served as president at Great Bay Community College. Before that, he was the vice provost for enrollment and strategic development at the University of Missouri, where he led the development and launch of the university’s first enrollment management committee as well as its first enrollment management plan.
Most recently, Ellis was vice provost at the University of New Hampshire, where he led efforts to increase net tuition revenue.
Ellis holds a Ph.D. degree in higher education from the University of Michigan’s Center for the Study of Higher and Postsecondary Education, an MBA degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in higher education and a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology from San Jose State University.
“[Ellis’] significant experience in higher education will add substantial depth to our team and strengthen our capabilities as we serve our higher education clients across the country,” Martin Baker, managing partner and higher education practice leader for the firm, said in the release. “Pelema brings a set of diverse leadership skills. His knowledge of the higher education landscape over the past 20 years will add significant value as we partner with our clients to build their leadership.”
